‘It’s daylight robbery,’ fumes Brewers coach Matano

Gor Mahia yesterday defied odds to edge out title rivals Tusker 1-0 in an action-packed SportPesa Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

K’Ogalo played a whole 67 minutes 10-men less after goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch was sent off for an early shower for a professional foul on Tusker striker David Juma.

Oluoch ultimately paid the price of bringing down a goal-bound Juma with Gor being forced to sacrifice George “Blackberry” Odhiambo to pave way for second choice custodian Shaban Odhoji.

Nicholas Kipkirui scored the controversial winning goal for Gor in the 56th minute of the high octane clash, to leave Tusker coach Robert Matano fuming after the match, claiming that his opponents were favoured by the match officials and they were denied a deserved victory.

“This is daylight robbery. We scored two goals and Gor did not score any,” claimed Matano.

Kipkirui, who was lurking inside the penalty box, headed the ball which was adjudged by the referee to have crossed the line amidst protests from Tusker players.

Ironically, it was Tusker who showed hunger for goals in the early exchanges with Juma guilty of missing a sitter in the 2nd minute after being put through by Marlon Tangauzi.

In the 11th minute, an in-swinging free kick by Tusker’s Timothy Otieno was cleared off the lines by Charles Momanyi as both teams traded powerful shots at goal.

On the other end, Kipkirui was at the end of a pass by Jacques Tuyisenge in the 17th minute but could not beat Tusker custodian Emery Mvuyekuru.

But if Tusker fans thought Gor would be under-strength following the dismissal of Oluoch thereafter they were in for a rude shock as K’ogalo upped their ante with Samuel Onyango and Kenneth Muguna each forcing Mvuyekuru to top drawer saves.

Onyango, undoubtedly the most active Gor front-runner in the afternoon, ought to have done well with a half chance in the 41st minute when he powered a left-footer that hit the post.

Tusker then replied when a penetrating ball from Peter Nzuki fell kindly on the path of Jackson Macharia who was denied by Odhoji from close range.

The action would then regenerate into a rough house in the second stanza which earned Tusker’s Timothy Otieno and Nzuki alongside Gor’s Lawrence Juma yellow cards for dangerous play.

Gor fans were up on their feet anticipating a goal by Tuyisenge who turned Tangauzi inside-out and pulled the trigger with the ball going agonizingly wide.

In the 78th minute, Tusker thought they had pulled off the equalizer through substitute Bill Oporia but the referee overruled the ‘goal” after a foul on Muguna.

Gor coach Hassan made change in the last seven minutes by introducing Dennis Oliech for Tuyisenge but K’ogalo could not add onto the tally.

The win is definitely a big morale boost for Gor who are set to face Hussein Dey of Algeria in the return CAF Cup group stage match in Algiers on Saturday.

For Tusker, they will be trying to pick the pieces of yesterday’s defeat in their next league match against Nzoia Sugar the same day in Bungoma.