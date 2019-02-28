Mediamax in Group of Death as Road to Anfield get underway at weekend

Grace Angela and Alfred Wanjohi @PeopleSports11

Mediamax FC has been incorporated in a group of death in the upcoming Standard Chartered Road to Anfield annual tournament slated for March 2 at St Mary`s School.

The team under the tutelage of People Daily Sports editor James Waindi and captained by James Magayi has been seeded in Group F against last year’s second runners-up Letshego who lost the finals to Wananchi.

In last year’s competition, Mediamax were edged out of the highly competitive tournament in the group stage and will be hoping to go past the quarter-finals in the forthcoming tournament.

Besides Mediamax, other attractions in the group include Galana Oil Kenya, East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL), AIG Kenya, Letshego and Nokia.

The 2016 world champions, Capital have been pooled in Group E alongside Madison Insurance, Simba Corp, Metropolitan Canon, Zamara FC and Price Water House.

Meanwhile, Nation Media Group, Davis and Shirtliff, Deloitte FC, Vivo Energy, British American Tobacco (BAT), Sanlam Kenya and Total Kenya have all been placed in Group A.

Subsequently, Group B will consist of Gertrude’s hospital, Standard Media Group, WPP Scan Group, Gulf energy, Unilever Kenya Limited, ESPAC and Japiego Corporate.

Royal Media Services will play against MP Shah Hospital, Bamburi Cement, Kenya Nut Company, USIU Sanofi Aventis and Safaricom in Group C.

In Group D, Radio Africa will be competing against AC Nielsen, Resolution Health, Beiersdorf, Jubilee Insurance and Catholic Relief Services.

On the other hand, Ola Energy, Copycat Limited, Team Britam, Bonore Cheetahs FC, Africa Population Health Research Center (APHRC), and General Electric fall under Group G.

Samasos Kenya will contest against, Diageo, MFI, NAS Airport services, Shnider and Multichoice in Group H.

A total of 51 client teams and 43 staff teams will be participating in the 8th edition of the Road to Anfield tournament.

Managing Director of Left Foot Sports Aman Bhasin, highlighted that the rules of the championship will not be altered.

“We have been running this event for the past four years and are proud to be part of the organising team,” Said Bhasin.