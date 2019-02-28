Cross-Country coach Letting guns for another overall gold

Ericson Kiprono @PeopleSport11

Team Kenya world cross-country head coach David Letting has exuded confidence that Kenya will retain the team title.Letting said teamwork and unity will help the team to retain the title.

“Cross-country is about team work and that is our main target,because when we leave for Denmark we want to be one team so as to achieve our target,” Letting told People Sports.

A team of 32 athletes was selected to fly the Kenyan flag in the 43rd edition of the world cross-country championships.

The team comprise young and experienced athletes,Letting urged the young to learn from their counterpart without considering much who finished where during the national trials.

“It is a blended team and their aim is to make the team but those changes occur immediately they assemble at the camp and the target is to bring the title home,” said Letting.

During the 2017 World Cross-Country Championships held in Kampala, Uganda it was a great success for Team Kenya as they ruled the world retaining both male and female senior titles and creamed up the biennial event with the overall title.

Kamworor won 10km senior men after clocking 28:24 ahead of Leonard Barsoton who clocked 28:36 and Ethiopia’s Abadi Hadis was third in 28:43. In the women’s category Irene Chebet Cheptai won the 10km senior women in 31:57 and Alice Aprot was second in 32:01 and Lilian Kasait was third in 32:11.

In 8km Junior men Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo won in 22:40 and Ethiopia’s Amdework Alelegn took silver in a time of 22:43 and Richard Yator Kimunyan came third in 22:52.

In 6km junior women Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey and Hawi Feysa won in a time of 18:34 and 18:57 respectively while Cellphine Chespol was third in 19:02.

Kenya claimed the overall title with 12 medals; four gold, five silver and three bronze while Ethiopia was second with nine medals; four gold, four silver and one bronze and the host Uganda was third with a paltry three medals; one gold and two bronze.