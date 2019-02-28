National rally season continues as SportPesa sponsors 2WD driver Varese

The hills around Kajiado County and Lisa Ranch in Konza will reverberate with the roar of turbocharged and normally-aspirated machines when the KCB Kajiado Rally revs off on March 3.

The event, organised by Kenya Motor Sports Club (KMSC), will count towards the second round of the KCB Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) 2019 season.

Scrutineering and reconnaissance (recce) will be held on March 2 at the KMSC Clubhouse in Nairobi’s South C and the route course respectively.

Cars will then be flagged off from Kajiado KCB Branch with the finish programmed for Lisa Ranch, Konza.

Onkar Rai, who delivered an unprecedented hat-trick on the season opening KCB Nakuru Rally, leads the KNRC log with 25 points followed by defending KNRC champion Carl “Flash” Tundo on 21 and former Champion Baldev Chager third on 18.

Defending African Champion Manvir Baryan who recently won the 45th edition of the ARC Rallye Bandama of Ivory Coast is among the drivers expected for the event. Also in Kajiado mix is newly promoted Premier Class driver Eric Bengi who tested his Evolution 10 car on Tuesday.

“We are looking forward to Kajiado with renewed expectations after retiring on the first stage of Nakuru Rally. Our focus will be to drive sensibly fast and ensure we score some points in Kajiado,” said Eric Bengi who is driving the ex-Farhaaz Khan Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 10.

The event will also see other category contenders fight for top honours on Kajiado and Lisa black cotton surface.

The battle for honours in KNRC Division One will feature Mombasa-based duo of Sohanjeet Singh Puee and Ammar “Bushy” Haq.

Former KNRC Two Wheel Drive (2WD) champion Leo Varese is back on the track with a new car, a Toyota Auris, after a one year break from the rallying scene.

Varese will reunite with his long time co-driver Kigo Kareithi who has raced with Sarit Shah, the 2018 2WD winner. The two believe that this season will be no different as they intend to fight for the title.

“We begin the season this weekend having missed out on the season opening Nakuru rally. However, we are not disadvantaged as the competitors in the 2WD did not manage any points in Nakuru. We are going for the title,” said Varese.

The driver had vowed to stay away from the rallying scene after the 2017 season but he says that he just took a break to be with his family.

“We are hooked to the sport and that is why I am back. After the 2017 season we did not know what the future held for us and I took a break to be with my family. 2018 was a transition period and now I am back and focused on having a good time in the remaining seven legs,” Varese added. Having upgraded from a Toyota Run X to the Auris, the SportPesa Racing Team says they will use the first two events to learn the car and make a few upgrades.

During the 2018 season, Shah who had Kareithi as his navigator drove Varese’s car, the Run X, and they went on to win the title. The navigator says it was a good choice to stay active despite missing their team.

“I followed everything they did because Shah had my trusted navigator and one of my best mechanics and I was happy they won the championship. Having a navigator as good as Kigo came in handy in the win. I would have loved to race against Shah but he has chosen to stay out this season,” said Varese.