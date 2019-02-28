Kemsa summoned to explain capacity for UHC support

Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) management has been summoned by Parliament to explain the agency’s capacity towards supporting the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The management has been asked to appear before the Health committee to clarify on, among other issues, whether Kemsa has a capacity to supply all medicines needed by all hospitals in the country and other challenges that it faces in this respect.

Further, Kemsa will be expected to explain the strategies laid out in preparation to supporting UHC, analysis of turn-around time from the procurement to supply and delivery of medicine from suppliers to its stores.

The management has been asked to appear before the committee on March 7. Committee will also expect the agency to furnish it with its capability to meet the time required from procurement to supply and delivery of its products from its warehouses to public hospitals.

House team wants Kemsa to clarify whether it procures its supplies directly from manufacturers or through third parties, and the cost implications of the same.

Members also want the agency to give details of the Sh3 billion warehouse project being undertaken by the authority.