MPs query low budget allocation to Big Four

Parliament has poked holes in the proposed 2019/20 Budget questioning the low allocations to key sectors and drivers of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda projects.

This comes even as the Budget and Appropriation Committee yesterday gave higher ceilings for allocations, which could see the final budget hit the Sh3 trillion for the second financial year.

The 27-member committee chaired by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa, however, noted that critical sectors that are the drivers of the Big Four agenda such as the agriculture, rural and urban development and the general economic and commercial affairs are the least funded.

This is despite the two playing host to Big Four pillars of manufacturing , food security and affordable housing, a move that could jeopardise their realisation. Another plank of the blue print is universal healthcare.

Treasury CS Henry Rotich has proposed a Sh59 billion allocation to agriculture, rural and urban development, up from Sh52.9 billion while general economic and commercial affairs has been given Sh23.9 billion, a reduced allocation from Sh31.9 billion in the current financial year.

“This is despite the promise under the Budget Policy Statement (BPS) that resources allocation will be aligned in projects and programmes that are the drivers of the Big Four Agenda,” the committee notes.

It has further questioned Kenya Revenue Authority’s reforms in improving revenue collections which is expected to help bridge budget deficits, while helping reduce dependency on borrowing.

Revenue perfomance

Government targets total revenue collection including appropriation-in-aid amounting to Sh2.1 trillion (18.3 per cent of GDP) during the financial year 2019/20. Ordnary revenue is projected at Sh1.9 trillion (16.5 per cent of GDP).

This is higher than the Sh1.7 trillion during the current financial year (2018/19). According to Treasury CS Henry Rotich, projected revenue performance will be underpinned by ongoing reforms in tax policy and revenue administration.

The reforms include enhanced scanning to detect concealment and increase efficiency in cargo clearing through procurement of additional scanners, full integration of all scanners and use of Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS) to ensure all goods reach the desired destinations and avoid dumping.

KRA is also expected to use third party information to identify non-compliant property developers and ensure they are included in the tax base, and detection of non-compliance through i-Tax data matching.

“The committee is concerned that these reforms have been referred to in previous BPS documents but there has never been a report on the progress achieved so far nor how much will be raised specifically through these reforms. In other words, the impact of these reforms is not quantified,” the committee noted.

“ Given the tendency of revenue to underperform in the past years, it is very important to ensure that the revenues projected for 2019/20 are realistic,” it added.

KRA has been missing targets in recent times, blamed mainly on economic, political and legislative changes mainly on the Finance Act.

It is feared that the agency could miss its target for 2018/19 financial year by nearly Sh300 billion based on current trends, despite the target being revised to Sh1.605 trillion from Sh1.69 trillion.

Tax measures

In the last financial year 2017/18, KRA collected Sh1.37 trillion, missing the Sh1.415 trillion target which had also been revised.

“The National Treasury , in collaboration with KRA should provide clear quantified and realistic tax administration measures towards boosting revenue collection,” the MPs said.

The committee has put higher ceilings for allocations to the national government, Parliament and Judiciary at Sh1.8 trillion, Sh39.5 billion and Sh18.9 billion, higher than Rotich’s proposed Sh1.7 trillion, Sh38.5 billion and Sh17.5 billion