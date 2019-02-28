Cash crunch bites Treasury ventures

In the sixth instalment of a seven-part series, on abandoned State project, MARTIN MWITA tracks progress of undertakings affecting State accountant

Treasury has not been spared in the long list of government ministries, departments and agencies with stalled multi-billion-shilling project, as Sh11.2 billion worth of projects come to a standstill.

The ministry, which is responsible for managing Kenya’s finances has sunk Sh2.8 billion (cumulative expenditure) into three stalled projects, the CS Henry Rotich office has reported.

This is part of the 545, Sh365.9 billion stalled government projects where contractors, developers and rogue government officials have pocketed more than Sh72.5 billion in abandoned works for over a decade.

The three projects, being jointly funded by the national government and foreign financiers need Sh8.4 billion for their completion.

Infrastructure Finance and Public Private Partnership Project (IFPPP) which is being developed on a Sh9.1 billion budget, with the majority of the funds coming from the World Bank, is the biggest casualty.

“The project is meant to help strengthen the enabling environment for Kenya to increase infrastructure stocks and service levels,” the World Bank says on its projects’ funding update. The development, to be complete by June 2021, is now entering its fourth year with little achievement, raising questions over its viability. It requires Sh6.8 billion to complete.

Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) are centred in the country’s economic growth blueprint Vision 2030, which aims for a globally competitive and prosperous country with a high quality of life for her citizens.

Under the economic pillar of the vision, infrastructure has been prioritised as a key enabler and the government is counting on the private sector to achieve mega projects through PPPs, a fundamental change in the way the government and the private sector interact.

In June last year, Treasury launched a PPP projects disclosure portal that will see the government disclose deals signed in the country.

Currently, the country has a PPP project pipeline of more than 70 projects at various stages of implementation.

World Bank country director Diarietou Gaye has since commended the transparency move.

“Proactive disclosure by Kenya is highly commendable,” Gaye said, “It will undoubtedly result in better projects that will deliver value to Kenyans and also enhance the overall credibility of PPP programmes in the eyes of her citizens, investors as well as development partners.”

Treasury says the PPP initiative, which was launched on July 1, 2015 has consumed Sh2.3 billion for the period to June 2018. The State has not spent a shilling.

According to the World Bank, due to the long-term nature of contracts for PPP transaction advisors (which constitute 71 per cent of total bank financing under the IFPPP project), coupled with a two-year ramp-up period for laying the institutional and regulatory foundations for implementing PPP transactions, “a 12-month no-cost extension of the IFPPP financing agreement is required to ensure the uninterrupted sequencing of PPP transactions and, ultimately, maximisation of the development impact of the IDA credit at large.”

“The impact of the IFPPP project towards achievement of the Project Development Objective will be significantly enhanced. A 12-month no-cost extension of the IFPPP financing agreement would allow the project to support and conclude a total of 10 PPP transactions, compared to currently six transactions,” the global lender noted on the Kenyan project.

Another stalled project at Treasury is the ‘Upgrading and Integration of Pensions Management’ system at a cost of Sh1.1 billion. It was launched in January 2016, is being fully funded by the government but has stalled after consuming Sh170.2 million.

“Soft and hardware budget was transferred to ICT ministry but requires budget for consultancies,” PS Thugge says in the Treasury document.

Installation of security system budgeted to cost Sh984 million has also stalled after developers pocketed Sh315.9 million. About Sh668.1 million is required to complete the project started in July 2014 with a completion timeline of June 2020. The project is being implemented in phases.

Three buildings

“Installation of CCTV and fire system in three buildings (Treasury, Bima and Herufi) are pending,” Treasury told Parliament as it gave back feedback from a circular issued in August last year, where Rotich asked all ministries, departments and agencies to provide details of all stalled capital projects for submission to the House.

The call for an audit of stalled projects came after President Uhuru Kenyatta last year ordered a freeze on new developments until existing ones are complete.

This came in the wake of increased concerns over wastage of public funds on stalled and white elephant projects across the country.

Foreign entities

About Sh293.4 billion is required to complete the 545 projects, valued at Sh365.9 billion, with the government planning to spend Sh286.9 billion and Sh78.9 billion coming from foreign governments and entities.