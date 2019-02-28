Sh600m fund to spur businesses

A Sh600 million kitty being fast tracked by the two tiers of government will bolster thousands of small businesses. The kitty will also enable the traders to operate their businesses in central business districts in major urban centres.

Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA), which is the fund’s implementing agency says the money will be spent to finance modernisation of micro and small enterprises (MSMEs) working sites, completing and furnishing the County Industrial Development Centres (CIDCs) and establishing incubation centres.

“MSEA will sign an agreement with county governments on collaborations to develop the MSME sector by coming up with county specific ways of developing the small enterprises,” said MSEA chairman Charles Waithaka.

The authority is collaborating with Association of Micro and Small Enterprises Association (AMSEA). MSEA, he said, is reaching out to counties to allocate small traders adequate operating space.

Further, in places where the Jua Kali traders lack operating sites, Waithaka said his agency, in conjunction with counties, will provide tents.

“This is part of our key mandate to develop physical infrastructure for the sector over and above providing tents, ablution blocks, clean water, mobile toilets, electricity connection and upgrade and facilitating them to move their goods from one location to others,” he added.

To ensure the jua kali artisans produce and sell quality products MSEA is working with Kenya Bureau of Standards and other State agencies.

Already, MSEA is collecting data on the number and nature of small traders to enable sound planning Some counties have started supporting the small traders to operate their businesses by providing spaces along some streets.