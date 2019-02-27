We are in no hurry, Mbarak tells Waiguru on NYS saga

By Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru will have to wait a little longer for the conclusion of the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal where was she adversely mentioned as the mastermind of sh791 billion scandal.

Businesswoman Josephine Kabura had previously connected Waiguru, then Devolution Cabinet Secretary, in an affidavit, saying that her boss was aware of the massive plundering of resources at the NYS. But the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak yesterday told the county boss that her case was on course and it will not be hurried at all.

“We are not going to treat Governor Waiguru any differently because she is a governor. Due process must be followed,” Mbarak told Citizen TV’s Newsnight show.

He said his agency was dealing with other substantial cases yet to be resolved, but promised to get her feedback through the normal process.

“The case is being handled. She will get feedback through the normal process. There is no need to rush just because she is a governor. Her case is not special,” he advised, even as she urged the governor to be patient as her case was being handled.

According to him, there are several cases that have stalled because of gaps and failure of following due process. Mbarak was responding to a letter by the former CS, claiming that the NYS scandal soiled her name and has taken a toll on her life.

In the letter, the Kirinyaga county boss cited frustration over the lack of progress on Kabura’s affidavit after reports indicated that she lied on oath.