City cops hunt down four terror suspects

Kinyuru Munuhe February 27, 2019
Police have launched a manhunt for four suspected terrorists in Nairobi’s Githurai area who are  believed to be heavily armed.

The manhunt initiated hours after the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) detectives arrested five accomplices following a botched attack in Nairobi.

A hand propelled grenade, five flash disks, three mobile phones and a motorbike were recovered from the five.

Officers from Muthaiga Police Station aided by the General Service Unit (GSU) officers guarding the money-printing firm,  De La Rue intercepted the five as they attempted  to escape towards Mathare North area.

The five youthful men,  aged between 19 and 30 years,  were arrested at Drive-In off  Thika Road following a chase.

According to police, the five were riding on three speeding  motorbikes each carrying three people, heading to town, when they aroused the suspicion of  officers on patrol.

The officers gave chase using  a motorcycle and managed to intercept them at Drive-In stage. They then reportedly hurled one self-propelled hand grenade and attempted to flee towards Mathare. Four of their colleagues managed to escape.

“The five are in custody for interrogation. We must establish the contents of the electronic devices found in their possession and motive behind, ” a senior officer said.

Meanwhile, US military air strikes killed 35 al Shabaab militants in near Beledweyne town, Hiran region last weekend.

Recently, the Director of National Counter Terrorism Centre  Martin Kimani said the private sector had to focus attention on possible financiers and facilitators of violent extremism.

