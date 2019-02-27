Will Coast party fly where others flopped?

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

In every election, the Coast is considered a battleground region where leading presidential candidates, parties or coalitions can make easy pickings.

Even in situations where one candidate takes the lion’s share, the runners-up can still hope to garner a decent slice that can have a significant impact on the national tally.

The battle for Coast vote basket, has therefore, tended to be a bruising one with the candidates trying to use the region’s unique challenges — mostly the emotive land question — to connect with the voters.

Despite the many election promises to settle squatters and generally change the Coast’s dire economic circumstances caused by decades of neglect, the problems persist.

It is because of this that every election cycle, there is talk of the need for “home grown” political options as a solution to the region’s problems.

Poor showing

Politicians led by governors Amason Kingi (Kilifi) Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and a number of legislators have been pushing for a Coast political party — or at least the region’s unity — saying it is the only way they can strengthen bargaining power in national politics.

A Coast-based political party is not a new idea. There have been past attempts through parties such as Kadu-Asili, Shirikisho Party of Kenya, Devolution Party of Kenya, Chama Cha Uzalendo and Republican Congress of Najib Balala.

But the efforts have been barren with the parties performing dismally in national elections. One of the reasons for the poor showing is that the parties failed to attract the region’s heavyweights, who mostly end up playing supporting roles in larger parties.

That has, however, not stopped the emergence of another outfit, Umoja Summit Party of Kenya (USPK), which claims to represent the interests of Coast people with an eye on the 2022 election.

Like past Coast parties, USPK is fronted by politicians seen as having little influence. But its leadership says it can upset the balance that renders the Coast everyone’s hunting ground in every election.

Its interim chair Matano Chengo, who is former Mombasa Jubilee chair, says USPK will go for nothing short of the presidency in the next polls.

“For far too long, the Coast has been used to escort parties from other regions to presidency,” said Chengo. Secretary General Naomi Cidi says the party is ready for 2022.

“Our logo is the cooking pot which means that things are cooking. We are prepared for 2022 and we will have our own candidate for the top seat,” said Cidi.

But pundits have been quick to dismiss the outfit as yet another attempt to rally the Coast behind one party which has failed in the past.

Ayub Mwangi, a Mombasa-based communications lecturer and media consultant, says that unless USPK leaders are proxies of top local honchos, the party is unlikely to register any significance on the national political radar.

“The officials have no influence at all. They can easily be dismissed as political losers who are out to seek attention,” says Mwangi.

But according to Chengo, to avoid replicating the experience of predecessors that failed to take off, they intend to create a sense of ownership of the party among Coast residents.

“We are going to ensure that residents own the party. From there, we can spread our wings to other parts of the country,” he says.

While the officials deny affiliation to politicians like Joho and Kingi, the party’s agenda does not sound different from what the two have been advocating for.

Early last year, Kingi hinted at plans to form a Coast party as a vehicle for the 2022 General Election. Like Chengo, Kingi said clinging onto political vehicles from other regions had proved to be counterproductive to the region’s interests.

Push agenda

“We are now mature enough to face 2022 on our own with our own political party,” said Kingi adding that the only way the Coast would be respected would be to have its own party to push for its agenda.

While Joho, who is ODM deputy party leader, has been less committal about a regional party, he has been calling for unity of the region. Like Kingi, the Mombasa governor is serving his second and final term and has hinted at upgrading to the next big thing — the presidency — in the next election.

Whether he will eventually warm up to the idea of Coast party from which to fight his next challenge remains to be seen.

Suffice it to say that any political party — local or national — that he or Kingi will choose to be in ahead of the 2022 election will be lend considerable muscle.