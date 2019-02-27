Speculation rife over Raila, Gideon meet

Opposition leader Raila Odinga and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, yesterday met at a Nairobi hotel, which pundits interpreted as a commencement of the much-talked about merger of their two parties.

The move was also seen as aimed at taming Deputy President William Ruto’s hold on the Rift Valley region. Officials close to both leaders confirmed the meeting, but did not talk about the details. Our sources said the meeting lasted four hours.

The meeting is likely to draw the attention of Ruto’s allies after their repeated claims of a plot to have leaders from political dynasties keep ruling the country.

Raila, who lost in last year’s presidential election to President Uhuru Kenyatta, has forged a close relationship with the Head of State following the March 2018 handshake in which they denounced their rivalry and pledged to work together in uniting the country.

Raila’s meeting with the younger Moi rings the bell about the travails he underwent at the hands of the older Moi, from suffering in detention to remaining in a sort of political Siberia.

Plebiscite talk

Indeed, his relationship with retired Moi ran hot and cold, at one time resulting in a merger between Raila’s NPK party, with Kanu before an explosive fall-out. Since Raila’s party symbol was a tractor, talk then was that Kanu’s cockerel swallowed the tractor, and suffered almost fatal constipation.

In the current set-up, President Uhuru has been a strong supporter of the Handshake, calling on Kenyans to embrace it at a time when Ruto’s camp sees it as a ploy to undermine their man.

The young Moi has also chided those opposed to the proposed referendum, again seen as a jibe aimed at Ruto, who has expressed his displeasure with the manner the plebiscite talk was being peddled.

“I pity some leaders, those who are already dancing themselves lame yet music has not started. The DJ is still testing the tunes,” Moi was quoted as saying in reference to those holding early campaigns.

Moi has already declared his plans to run for the presidency in 2022. The son of retired President Daniel arap Moi, has had a frosty relationship with the DP over the supremacy battle for the leadership of the Kalenjin.