KQ, KAA in spat over proposed aviation plan

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) clashed yesterday over the proposed restructuring plan in the management of the country’s aviation sector.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Transport and Public Works, KQ managing director Sebastian Mikosz refuted claims that the cash-strained airliner was orchestrating a coup of KAA.

At the same time, Mikosz clarified that there is no redundancy plan in the new structure.

“Our intention is absolutely not to buy or merge Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) but to have a consolation operator agreement which means, the land and buildings will remain owned by KAA,” he said.

“Ultimately, KQ will remain owned by the Kenyan State. The word merger or acquisition is not applicable here,” Mikosz told the David Pkosing-led committee.

On his part, KAA managing director Jonny Andersen blasted the KQ boss and his colleague saying the analysis done on the Public-Private Partnership (PPI) proposal had exposed substantial loopholes that needed to be addressed.

“KAA has not accepted KQ PPI proposal as we are not in apposition to deny or accept it. The analysis we have done so far has yielded significant gaps that we can see and we need to address them,” said Andersen.

For the last two weeks, Andersen said they had received views from members of the public and MPs who expressed scepticism on the project and that they will include their sentiments as part of their consideration to the proposed PPP.

“It is not my property or KAA property, it is an asset of the public that must be handled in the most practical way,” he said.

However, Mikosz defended the blueprint saying their proposal was informed by a market analysis taken to understand the elements under their control including how to ensure Nairobi and KQ remains a top economic hub in Africa.

He said the reshuffle will contain the national airline from losing the market share to their competitors.

“Our largest competitors, which are gulf and Africa carriers are organised in a manner that all assets work in the purpose of creating not benefits but GDP contributions to the country. This is the model we are proposing,” said Mikosz.

“We want to copy our competitor’s model and that is why as KQ, we have tabled a proposal using Public Private Partnership framework which aims to bring connectivity and create jobs under different management,” he said.

According to him competitors such as Etihad, Emirates, Qatar and Oman airlines, Ethiopian, Rwanda Air, Egypt Air, and Turkish airlines are structured in the manner proposed by KQ.

“For example, South Africa and Mauritius Air have the same model we intend to adopt. It is workable. The Kenyan government needs to put all the assets together so that we work in one direction and not opposite direction to avoid any sibling competition” he added.

Moreover, he pushed for the implementation of the proposal saying it was among the best PPP deal developed in Kenya.

Nevertheless, the KAA MD agreed with his KQ counterpart saying it was indeed true that the Kenya aviation sector was losing to its market share and also out their competitors.