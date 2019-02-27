A walk through a traveller’s life

Harriet James @harriet86jim

When did your love story begin?

We met in 2010 in meetings involving tourism. I say meetings because it took a number of them before we actually talked (laughs). One day, we were to attend an evening outing in Taita. This is when I realised that she was actually single as people were asking each other whether they had a partner to go out with.

She told me that she had officially parted with her husband and I was divorced too. We began to meet more often and realised we had a common passion in tourism. I am mostly in community tourism while she loves promoting domestic tourism.

When did her passion for matters tourism start?

She’s always had a passion for tourism since she was a child. Her dad used to work for Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and every time they closed school, they would go to Mombasa and he would take them to beach hotels. Also, the fact that she went for further studies in Austria contributed to the passion.

Why Austria?

It is here where she understood the relevance of domestic tourism. She was in the western side of Austria where tourists would travel to see the Alps and do skiing, which she enjoyed too. She went to Austria via a student exchange programme and stayed with a host family.

She had to master the German language fast as the host family could only speak German. Every weekend her host family in Austria would take her to the Alps and after that, they would take her to different hotels and restaurants where she would see different sceneries.

How did she balance between her passion for travels and motherhood?

When she got her first child, Dora in 1986, she quit her job. But when she realised she was pregnant with her second child, David, she looked for another job and started working with a tour company. She was passionate to do more and understand this whole concept of tourism.

This desire made her relocate from Diani to Nairobi in 1988. So was it all rosy in Nairobi?

Nairobi is where her dream to work for multinationals came true. She worked for almost all the leading tour companies such as Safari World, Pollmans and Private Safaris, but mainly it was at Abercrombie & Kent where she worked the longest for 10 years and grew.

While there, she moved from handling German clients to handling Americans who used to come to Kenya in The Concorde and private jets. She moved to Private Safaris where she was assigned the same market. She was then promoted to the position of a marketing manager.

Within two years she had travelled to most countries in the world. Sadly, this was short-lived as she was implicated for something that she never did, which got her fired.

How did losing her job affect her?

Her previous job was well paying making her live an expensive lifestyle, something that she didn’t want to let go off once she lost her job. Consequently, she felt depressed. This made her delay in taking her two children to the university, yet they had passed.

She started seeking God and a friend of hers took her to a prophetess called Faith Mukami in the year 2004. The prophetess told her that she would go far, would assist many people and that one day she would become prominent.

Why did she start her tour company?

Most tour companies were owned by whites or Indian, so she desired to break that cycle. She started Karibu Paradise Safaris in 2002. But the terrorist attacks resulted in a tense period starting 2003.

She desired to introduce domestic tourism just like what she saw in Austria, but her colleagues would laugh at her, reminding her how broke the Kenyan market was. She never gave up, but went from place to place doing research and urging men and women to travel.

She discovered that men would only travel when there were women around, so she began Stacy executive agency and tours where she would bring single people together for day trips only. In 2006, she started another tour company that facilitates travels for HIV-positive singles.

The same year, the Ministry of Tourism in Nairobi revived Domestic Tourism Council of Kenya after it had collapsed in the early 90s. Having been at the forefront in advocating for domestic tourism in the country, she was elected unopposed as the vice chair of the council, which was public sector led and private sector driven. Within six months she was elected to be the chairperson of the council.

As the chairperson of Domestic Tourism Council of Kenya, achievement did she pride herself in?

Tembea Kenya, which was later adopted by Kenya Tourism Board to date. Unfortunately, the council collapsed during the post-election violence due to lack of cash. This did not deter her as she and others regrouped themselves and in 2012 they registered Domestic Tourism Association (DTA) where she was once again re-elected unopposed as the national chairperson to date.

How did she join politics?

She was conversant with the vast Taita Taita region since 2013. So in 2016, she vied for Women representative position on ODM ticket. Being a first timer in politics, she scored highly during primaries, her tourism background assisted her to market herself.

Sadly, she lost the seat to her opponent during the party primaries, but seeing the potential that she had, as it was quite a close win, ODM decided to nominate her as an MCA in the year 2017 in Taita Taveta County.