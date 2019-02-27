Parent-teen crisis.

The drift in most cases begins after a child turns 10 years. The relationship then begins to oscillate between love and hate, both expressed in unpredictable pattern and intensity

Emmanuel Mwendwa @PeopleDailyKe

Dressed in a hugging jeans trouser whose fading shade matches with her see-through lacy top and a tight-fitting jacket, 16-year-old Stacy Adhiambo is all set to go out and join her peers for their regular Sunday afternoon outing.

However, a quick appraisal from her mother conveys the unspoken message: She is unhappy with her outfit. For over half-an-hour, they engage in a heated stand-off, in an effort to find a middle ground. Eventually, the sulking daughter caves in to pressure and changes into a ‘presentable’ T-shirt.

Love-hate relationships

“We almost always fight about what I want to wear. Mum insists I must learn to dress well and wear more decent tops. Yet I have to identify with my peers and dress in the latest fashion trends,” says Adhiambo.

During the past year, she recounts how her mum confiscated numerous, rather ‘revealing’ blouse-tops the teenager bought out of her pocket money. In her mother’s opinion, they were overtly indecent.

Adhiambo’s case is not in any way peculiar. A growing percentage of teenagers are more likely now than in the past, to court differences with their parents. The bone of contention tends to revolve around what to wear, their choice of friends, leisure preferences, where to go out – among varied aspects in an almost endless list of do’s and don’ts.

Before adolescence, the parent-child relationship is one of general warmth and closeness. The occasional blow-ups are resolved with genuine, heartfelt apologies from both sides, and lots of hugs.

And as adolescence begins to creep in, many teenagers are naturally faced with the daunting task of finding their identity and footing in an indifferent world. And it is at this juncture that trouble brews and without warning, parent-teenager relationships begin to oscillate between love and hate, both expressed in unpredictable pattern and intensity.

“For almost half the year, my daughter and I are either best friends or enemies. There is no in-between. Sometimes she confides in me as a friend and on other instances, she cannot stand my presence,” notes Patricia Nginda, a single parent.

Patricia is quick to admit she is yet to understand her daughter’s mood swings. “I think it’s just human nature – everything can be going fine between us, but within split seconds after making a suggestion such as, why don’t you finish homework now rather than watch her favourite show on television – this sets her off.

According to Fridah Kazungu, a church youth counsellor, teenagers tend to crave for a taste of both worlds – their search for freedom from authority, whilst also maintaining some semblance of a connection to parents or guardian.

The majority of adolescents are just unsure how to navigate the in-between terrain, they consequently may send out mixed signals or messages. “In their warped resolve to develop self-independence, teenagers at times experience need to fight, defy, or rebel against control exerted by parents or school authorities,” she explains.

Widening gap

The gap separating parents from their teenage children keeps widening as they grow older. The resultant vacuum is the cause of rebellion among an increasing number of young people. “Many parents are caught up in a rat race to generate more income, at the expense of paying more attention to their children or siblings.

And when left on their own, most teens are adventurous and are bound to end up experimenting with illicit drugs, liquor, pre-marital relationships among myriad deviant behaviour fuelled by uncensored influences,” explains Kazungu.

The parental-teenage drift in most cases begins after a child turns 10 years, and are considered capable of taking care of themselves, for instance going to the shops or neighbourhood church on their own.

Indeed, research findings indicate that most parents normally find it easy to hug or show affection to their children when they are adorably little, but it is no longer the same as they grow older and are less dependent on them.

“After I could find my way to school, I was expected to make decisions on my own. I sooner realised dad and mum were busy at work and no longer made enough time to spend with me,” confides Justin Owiti, 17.

By the time he turned 14, a sense of resentment against them was subconsciously growing. “Even as I stumbled, there were moments I felt neglected, learning so much on my own, though often the hard way,” he concludes.