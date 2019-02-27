Let’s deliberately close gender gap at work

Flora Mutahi

This Friday we usher in the month of March and next week, we will join the world in marking the International Women’s Day. Once again, it is time to take stock of our strides as a country, towards gender parity, especially in terms of women’s contribution to the economy.

How are our workplaces set up to encourage more female employment and retention? Presently, matters on women employment, pay gap, work environments are ideas the corporate world is yet to fully come to terms with, including unique considerations for mothers and expectant women.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has focused on three key factors that make up the work-life balance. They focus on factors such as the share of the labour force that works for longer hours than average; the time an “average worker” spends on leisure, relaxation, family and personal matters and more importantly, the employment rates for women with children.

For the countries able to strike this balance, what have they done differently? Denmark, for instance, was named the best country in terms of work-life balance in 2017 OECD Better Life Index. The country uses taxes and social spending as a strong avenue to balance out economic inequalities in the country.

Danish citizens are some of the most-highly taxed, but the country’s spotless and transparent tax system efficiently supplements the social welfare programme. This also points to the high degree of trust by citizens on the government to provide social amenities. This is demonstrated in the huge subsidies given in key sectors such as public transport, education as well as child care support.

Sweden has also been named as the sixth on that index, and has a global reputation for using its parental leave policy to advance efforts in closing the gender parity gap in terms of women employment. The Swedish policy provides support for both parents, with the leave quota for new fathers extended to 90 days in the past two years. All of this is backed with high quality childcare and after-school care at subsidised costs.

As a country, we have made notable strides in efforts to reduce the gender gap in the workplace. Although much more needs to be done, we are on course to achieving remarkable progress. Some private sector players have demonstrated it is possible to empower women, especially those with young children by providing child care services and mother-friendly facilities.

On the flip side, many who still see it as a cost burden have not developed any structures to support female workers and have unwittingly sent a message to women—both staff and potential employees—that starting a family could cost them careers.

Safe working environments is also critical in the bid to close the gender gap. And not just safe spaces in markets and factories, but also inside offices. A safe working environment bolsters productivity. It also attracts more female employees whose diverse perspectives boost creativity and thereby positively impacting a company’s return on investments.

Whilst some of these developments are happening in an unregulated space, we need to look at global best practices and put in place tangible policies to compel institutions to be deliberate and about closing the gender gap, to enable us attain our economic goals as a nation. – The writer is the Women In Manufacturing Programme steward at KAM—[email protected]