Embu county denies sale of tractors

The claims that the county government of Embu sold farm tractors and roads construction tractors thus paralysing road construction is barefaced lies.

Speaking to People Daily, the chairman of roads and infrastructure in Embu County Assembly, Murithi Kiura, said that no tractor has been sold by the county, terming claims as propaganda.

He said this tractors have been grounded at Don Bosco area due to arrears owed and to the county government.

Kiura said all the tractors are graders and since they were bought, they have been having mechanical problems because it is very hard to get spare parts from the seller, and thus the county had to import them from overseas, rendering the tractors useless for the last six months.

”The tractors are at Don Bosco area where they are being grounded because of the arreas and also lack of money to repair them. The spare parts can only be imported ,” said Kiura.

He said that many of the roads within the county are in bad state due to break down of the tractors and the arrears .

Kiura, who is also the MCA Mbeti South, also challenged the national government to fasttrack completion of the construction of Kiritiri Siakago road to facilitate transport.

He also urged Mbeere South’s Geogffrey King’ang’i to push the national goverment to clear the bushes along the Kiritiri-Embu road, especially between Meka market and Kwamiti because the bushes may cause accidents.

On his part, Embu deputy governor, David Kariuki, requested Governor Martin Nyaga Wambora to allow him to take charge of the tractors to ensure close monitoring.

He said that the county allocate enough money for the repair of the tractors and fuel.