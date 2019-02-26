Fernandez, Rehan win at KCB National Autocross 2 at Jamhuri tracks

The second round of the KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship culminated at Jamhuri racetrack on Sunday with Wayne Fernandez and Rehab Shah emerging the victors in their respective categories.

Fans who braved the scorching sun at the venue were treated to some exhilarating displays of racing artistry from both the seniors and junior drivers.

Ray Racing speedster Shah had a good battle with Aakif Virani in the 4WD Turbo class. Zameer Verjee extended his lead in the 2WD Non Turbo Class in a Rage Buggy beating Zameer Mehboob Nanji and youngster Rajveer. Thethy to the podium dash.

Fanandez won the quad class making a repeat of the first round in Mai Mahiu. Rajveer son of former Wheel Drive Champion Charan Thethy has since rested his Daewoo machine and resorted to the Attacker 1 Buggy this season.

“I started using the Attacker 1 last season after graduating from the 2WD Non Turbo Junior. Considering age, I’m not doing really badly as most of my opponents are adults. I look forward to some good event next month,” said Rajveer.

Rallye Sports Club will play host to the third round of the Autocross Championship at the same venue. The next event on the KCB Motorsport programme is the KCB Kajaido Rally to take place this weekend.

Scrutineering will be held on Saturday March 2, at KMSC Clubhouse in Nairobi’s South C. Sunday March 3, is the ceremonial start at Kajaido KCB Branch while the finish is at Lisa Ranch, Konza.

Onkar Rai leads the KNRC with 25 points followed by Carl “Flash” Tundo on 21 while former Champion Baldev Chager is third on 18.

Kajiado Rally organised by Kenya Motor Sports Club was preceded by the season opening Nakuru Rally earlier in the month.