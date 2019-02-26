NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Ministry, TSC resolve tutors entry grade row

People Daily February 26, 2019
Justice Chacha Mwita . Photo/File

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the  Education ministry yesterday agreed to have legal notice directing the lowering of grades for applicants for Teachers Training College withdrawn.

This means the entry grades for persons entering colleges shall remain C+ (plus) as prescribed in the Legal Notice No. 50 of 2016.

According to the consent filed before the High Court, the Legal Notice No.118 of 2018 “purporting” to give National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) powers to review the standards of education and training persons entering the teachers service has also been revoked.

When the matter came up in court for mention, TSC through lawyer Oyocho Timonn told Justice Chacha Mwita they have reached an agreement.

However, the judge directed that the matter be mentioned on March 4 to have the consent adopted. “There is no record showing the Attorney General act for the respondents herein. This matter will be adjourned to March 4 as earlier scheduled,” said Justice Mwita.

