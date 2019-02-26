I’m not to blame for CDF loss, says KJ

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie (KJ) yesterday dismissed an Auditor General’s report linking him to misuse of National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) resources and instead blamed his predecessor for it.

The report covering up to June 30, 2017, which was tabled in the National Assembly last week by Leader of Majority Leader Aden Duale, highlighted audit queries about the use of about Sh1 billion CDF cash in eight regions.

But Kiarie said his name had not only been erroneously included in the list but has also tarnished his image. Saying he was elected in August 2017, the MP said his predecessor should shoulder the blame.

“The report was covering up to June 30, 2017. I was elected in the August 8 General Election. The failings reported are failings of the previous regime under the former MP,” he said.

In the report on12 constituencies, Ouko exposed how some of MPs issued bouncing cheques while in other cases, they budgeted for non-existent projects.

Ouko said some MPs had diverted funds while in other constituencies projects failed to kick off, stalled or have been abandoned.