DPP calls for tougher banking rules

DPP

February 25, 2019
Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji before the Justice and Legal committee in parliament

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has supported tight measures put in place by Central Bank to help monitor the flow of money, saying weak bank regulations were a breeding ground for terror activities.

Citing the key role diamond trust bank played  in facilitating the financing of the  Dusitd2 hotel attack, Haji urged the Central Bank to tighten the noose even further.

This as MPs  threaten to reverse the stringent measures by the Central Bank of Kenya requiring full disclosure on cash transactions exceeding sh1 Million, saying the  regulations were illegal as they did not have parliament’s approval, as required by law.

 

