Laptop project “abandoned” : Teachers demand apology from Jubilee

Teachers are demanding for an apology from the Jubilee government, following its decision to abandon one of its flagship project , the one laptop per child project ,and instead, deciding to build computer labs in all schools.

According to the Kenya National Union Of Teachers Secretary General Wilson Sossion, the project which the government says cost 20 billion shillings was a purely business venture , implemented on an autocratic platform. however, the ministry of education says that building of computer labs , is just the second phase of implementing the digital literacy program.