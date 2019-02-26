Rein in rogue saccos to protect depositors

Multi-billion-shilling cooperative movement risks collapse if Savings and Credit Co-operatives (Saccos) are not protected from looters and fraudsters. With more than Sh300 billion loans to members every year, the vultures have smelt the blood and they are coming for their pound of flesh, through legal loopholes and ignorance of depositors.

It is these nondescript individuals, who have now made Saccos a major source of misery for thousands of local cooperators. The vultures are silently killing the spirit of what is currently the most appropriate alternative source of credit in the face of credit crunch.

It must worry Kenyans that after the troubles in the banking sector, hardly a week passes without revelations of financial scams emerging from various Saccos. The bad news is that this is not only affecting the only affordable financial intermediaries, which has tried to enhance mobilisation of savings and enhance a saving and investment culture, but it is bringing down an institution leveraging the economy.

Better services

As far as the Big Four agenda is concerned, this could spell trouble to the housing sector with estimates indicating that Sh118 billion, accounting for 36 per cent of funds borrowed in Saccos goes to the purchase of land and construction projects. This also indicates that with the country reeling under more than Sh5 trillion debt, hopes that Saccos would cushion more people from the vagaries keep dwindling.

Unfortunately, even the laws that govern the Sacco movement become obscure every day for the common depositor. Why would the law change to incorporate special members even when the current members are unable to guarantee safety of funds? The government must crack the whip and ensure all corrupt Sacco officials, who take advantage of unsuspecting members to fleece their funds, are brought to book.

The authorities should, however, ensure the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra) is modified to serve the movement better. The government must increase funding and improve regulatory capacity of the authority.

All Saccos must also undergo thorough audit, focusing on usage of the funds and those found culpable given a taste of their own medicine. Why would some Saccos want up to Sh650 million waived, or why would an individual wire Saccos money to his own account and pray for forgiveness? Such shenanigans must stop if Sacoos are to meet their mandate.