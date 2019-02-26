President’s Kisii visit splits Nyamira leaders

Members of Parliament from Nyamira county are locked in a row following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit to Kisii county last week.

Prior to the President’s visit, Nyamira MPs, senator and governor reportedly held a meeting in Nairobi where they resolved to boycott the President’s joint Kisii-Nyamira leaders, meeting at Kisii High School.

Despite the resolution, a majority of the leaders attended the meeting to the chagrin of their colleagues.

Among those who attended were Governor John Nyagarama, Senator Okong’o Omogeni, MPs Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Shadarak Mose (Kitutu Masaba) and Woman Rep Jerusa Momanyi.

Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango) and his Borabu counterpart Ben Momanyi boycotted the meeting.

Speaking in Nyamira at the weekend, Kemosi described those who attended the meeting as traitors for going against the resolution.

Kemosi said among the reasons they had resolved to boycott the meeting was the President’s cancellation of an earlier plan to tour Nyamira.

He also cited what he called political aggression from a section of politicians from Kisii county. “How could we go to Kisii to tell (President) Uhuru what we want him to do for Nyamira people when he has all the convenience of coming to Nyamira to witness himself our problems?” Kemosi posed.

But Nyamoko, who is the chairman of Gusii MPs caucus, said the plan to boycott Uhuru’s meeting was shelved after the President explained why he could not visit Nyamira.

“We learnt that the President had a busy schedule that could not allow him to visit both Nyamira and Kisii counties. But even so, we met again and deliberated that we should attend the meeting in Kisii,” Nyamoko said.

He accused Kemosi of failing to attend the last meeting in which they passed a resolution to attend the presidential event.