Thinning hair to cost me some heavenly experiences.

I have noted with grave concern that the hair on top of my head is thinning, which is giving me a bad hair day. I know you think I should be a happier guy, knowing there will soon be less hair to bother my barber, but I have other worries right now. You see, I might have less hair to comb but I will wash a bigger face.

Of course, I have come a long way from the days my mother would put my head between her knees and sharpening a pair of scissors using the mouth of a bottle, she would proceed to shave off my hair, leaving patterns that made the head look like it was full of tattoos.

If you encountered kindly friends after that, they told you that your heads resembled a coffee plantation. If you had a rough skin like I had, figuratively that is, I countered with expletives that they remembered for the rest of their lives. And this being a family newspaper, we will not repeat them here.

Later when I went to high school and owned more than one pair of shoes, my mother ensured I graduated to being a regular visitor at the local barber’s, where we queued for hours to get what we called an educated haircut.

Now, the estate barber operated from under a tree. From a low-lying branch hang a broken mirror, whose shape changed from one week to another, depending on when it fell last. Every time it fell, pieces of the edge were lost, and the shape changed further.

That meant this week it was the roughly the shape of Africa, and the next week, almost the shape of Guatemala or Papua New Guinea. The week after that, it would resemble China. The geography lesson was unforgettable.

One day, it was my turn for a cut and the barber started working on my head as the manual machine went kaka kaka kaka. The bloke had just done the right side of my head when the estate wag came running. Apparently, the Kanjo guys had been sighted.

Since this was not a licensed business, it meant that all of us flee as fast as the wind. Unluckily for all of us, the dreaded council askaris arrived sooner than expected, and before we could make a quick exit. But my barber, who was well-fed was not one to leave his client behind. I hadn’t paid, if you get the point.

He grabbed me by the neck from behind, in a Judo-like stranglehold and fled fast, as I flailed my hands and legs. Never have I felt so light in another man’s grasp.

We ended up in a semi-complete building, from where he regained his breath as I recovered from the near-death experience of being in his arms. I almost choked.

I was not sure which would have been worse, the arrest by the askaris or being semi-strangled as I smelt his armpits. About half-an-hour later, we emerged from hiding after learning the evil ones had left.

We resumed our positions under the tree, and I was startled to learn I was still draped in the checked shuka that everyone thought was cool, keeping off the shaven hair from our clothes.

Many years later, my barber of choice is a far cry from the village character and operates from an air-conditioned facility, complete with lights that enhance what I hear is called ambience.

Of course, the shave itself is a short process, lasting barely 15 minutes but what follows is what costs the money I part with. I get to be treated to a facial scrub, which the female experts say is meant to remove dead skin.

The scalp gets massaged too, as I doze off. Where my head rests is topic for another day. To complete this haircut, I get a neck and shoulder massage, which I can assure you is a heavenly experience, repeated every weekend.

Before I forget, does anyone cut their hair using scissors anymore? Sometimes we forget these things. But I need a chat with my current barber. On account of the thinning hair, I must be entitled to a price cut. Don’t you think so? Have a hair-filled week, folks!