EACC probes its officers over Weston, SGR

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has moved to identify its officers allegedly colluding with National Land Commission (NLC) to compromise cases.

EACC chief executive officer Twalib Mbarak has consequently ordered that all pending files on NLC investigations be forwarded to his office for processing and to determine the way forward.

Mbarak has also opened investigations into an NLC decision on Weston Hotel, associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Last week, NLC ruled that the hotel owners compensate the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) to the tune of Sh350 million for having purchased it from a firm that irregularity acquired it.

It is emerging that EACC is in the process of investigating some of its senior staff following concerns that some have been sitting on files after reportedly colluding with NLC officials, particularly during compensation and valuation.

Sources said Mbarak wants the files acted on expeditiously as they were part of perceived corruption cases that have remained pending for long.

“There have been claims that some files are being sat on or hidden by staff and that is what forced the CEO to order that they be taken to his office,” said an insider aware of the progress.

“Mbarak has ordered all pending files on NLC investigations be forwarded to his office for processing. This was after it was brought to his attention that some of those files, as old as five years, are yet to be forwarded for prosecution despite investigations being completed,” our source stated.

Some of the files at the centre of controversy include that of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Phase One compensation, which caused uproar from victims.

In 2016, residents affected by the SGR Phase One staged a protest demanding compensation after it emerged that billions had been paid to undeserving individuals and companies.

During compensation, it emerged that some individuals were compensated, with the help of NLC officials and some lawyers yet it was public land.

There were also reports of payments to non-existent companies, which Mbarak is determined to follow through to ensure they get to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions for further action.

Earlier this month, EACC also wrote to NLC, inviting ten individuals for interview and recording of statement over the issue.

EACC Deputy Director of Investigations, Humphrey Mahiva, in a letter dated February 13 urged the Acting Secretary to facilitate the ten individuals to appear at Integrity House for the interview.

They were named as Christine Muiruri, Khadija Mohamed, Isabel Njeru, Jacob Lemasika, Lilian Keverenge, Peter Juma Kaunda, Dennis Kariuki, James Karago, Dorcah Buyaki and Head of Valuation Joash Oindo.

Last June the then, NLC Chairman Muhammad Swazuri and other top government officials were arrested to face charges over what was described as fraudulent Sh2.8 compensation for SGR.

The government is said to have lost billions while acquiring land through irregular compensation and overpayment in some cases.

Others cases on the radar include that of the EACC building. It emerged last year that a company that owned EACC headquarters building was to receive a payment of over Sh1.5 billion.

This was after NLC approved compulsory acquisition of Integrity Centre, which was reportedly valued at approximately Sh400 million about five years ago.

A notice contained in the Kenya Gazette dated September 14, said the building housing the anti-corruption agency would be taken over by government after compulsory acquisition from Tegus Ltd.

The land, measuring 0.4867 hectares was listed as LRNo. 209/1069. EACC had been paying a Sh5 million rent monthly.

The EACC has been housed at the premises since 1997. Similarly, last July, NLC approved compulsory acquisition of the building after an inquiry in February on the transfer of the land. The EACC boss also wants to be brought up to speed over valuation of properties affected in SGR phase II.

The compensation took a new twist last September after landowners in Kajiado accused valuers of including non-existent features on targeted plots.

The landowners claimed that the move was meant to inflate land prices and fleece the public.

NLC acting chairperson Abigail Mbagaya said there were 1,093 parcels of land earmarked for compensation between Syokimau and Ngong, but it had been difficult to move the families without paying them.

Mbagaya said land acquisition for this section of the SGR had faced multiple challenges from valuation to authenticity of owners.

The protracted compensation standoff had forced Chinese contractors working on the project to skip the Ongata Rongai-Ngong stretch of the railway line pending resolution of the issues.

Mbarak is also seeking information on controversial land acquisition for dams as well as determination of the ownership of Weston Hotel land.