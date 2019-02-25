MPs to vote on gender bill, again

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Members of the National Assembly are on Wednesday scheduled to vote on the elusive Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill, 2018, that seeks to implement the two-thirds gender rule.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi urged legislators to avail themselves for the vote even as he directed the Committee on implementation of the Constitution (CIOC), chaired by Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni, to table a report on representation of various marginalised groups such Women, youth and persons living with disabilities.

He said: “It is important for the House to heed to the provisions of the Constitution, mobilise yourselves on Wednesday to express yourselves.”

Muturi made the remarks after Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale said the House Business Committee (HBC) had set Wednesday afternoon as the voting day on the bill.

Duale said House leadership had directed Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali, his deputy Cecily Mbarire and Minority Whip Junet Mohammed and his deputy Chris Wamalwa to mobilise legislators to ensure the bill is passed.

The two-third gender rule has been defeated three times in both houses of Parliament and for it to pass this time to the third reading stage, it requires two-thirds majority or at least 233 of the MPs to support it. The National Assembly currently has 76 female members- 21.77 per cent of total members.