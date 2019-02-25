Kanbis defeat Nairobi Gymkhana to retain T20 cricket title

A late comeback from Nairobi Gymkhana proved to be too little too late as Kanbis resisted the pressure to win the Nairobi Province Cricket Association (NPCA) T20 title by 17 runs at the Simba Union grounds.

The finale had been tipped to be explosive and it did not disappoint. Gymkhana’s innings were marvellous but only fell short with their star man Lucas Oluoch who managed 37 runs off 18 balls leaving the crease when his team was on the momentum and threatened to turn the tables.

The eventual champions won the toss and selected to bat first with youngster Ankit Hirani making 42 runs off 30 balls, top scoring for his side but his tempo was later neutralised by Oluoch’s catch off Siddrath Virajput’s delivery. Veteran Ramesh Mepani and Sachin Bhudia combined for 65 on the board to shore up the numbers in the innings which saw five wickets fall as Kanbis put in a total of 175/5 at the break in their allotted overs.

The second innings chase started a bit slow for Gymkhana as the opponents from word go had a spin approach which restricted runs of their opponents. Captain Karan Kaul (7 off 10 balls) was the first victim after a good ball by Nischay Kerai from the crease was meekly hit by Kaul thus allowing an easy catch from Rakep Patel.

However, after scary quick falls to the wickets, Oluoch came in at number eight for Gymkhana to bring some stability. At this point, the score was at 82/11 but his three boundaries and four sixes brought back life to his team. He partnered his brother Martin Okoth (30 off 22 balls) to 158/9 at the 19th over but then it was too late when he got dismissed thus having Gymkhana end at 160/10.

“We fought well but our undoing was a slow start. We played so much into their trap but overall I am pleased with our all round display,” said losing skipper Kaul while Kanbis captain Patel praised his charges for going by instructions and scoring key runs.