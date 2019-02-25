South Rift athletes dominate races at cross country championships

Ericson Kiprono @PeopleSport11

South Rift men and women team dominated most of the races in the just-concluded national trials held in Eldoret.

In 6km junior women South Rift’s Beatrice Chebet the world under-20 5,000m champion won the race in a time of 20:02.4 and Betty Chepkemboi was second after clocking 20;31.2 ahead of Jackline Rotich (South Rift) who came third in a time of 20:39.9. Chebet who train in Lemotit Athletics camp in Londiani Kericho County could not hide her joy.

“ I had prepared well for this race and i was optimistic that i would be part of Team Kenya for the World Cross-Country championship in Aarhus Denmark next month,” she told People Sport. In 8km junior men Iten-based Samwel Chebole emerged the winner after clocking 24;09.8 while South Rift’s Emmanuel Kiprotich and World under 20 3,000m steeplechase champion Leonard Bett came second and third in a time of 24:17.7 and 24:25.0, respectively.

In 10km senior women World 5000m champion Hellen Obiri won in a time of 33:14.9 and South Rift’s Beatrice Mutai was second in 33;24.3 and World 3,000m steeplechase champion Beatrice Chepkoech (South Rift) sealed the podium in 33:54.7. “I am very happy to have won this race and part of Team Kenya for the world cross-country, now I have to train hard ahead of the global championship because the competition would be stiff”,said Obiri.

In the 10km senior men it was unbelievable as little-known Amos Kirui from South Rift stunned a studded field to win in a time of 29;50.5 ahead of Evans Keitany who came second in a time of 29:57.4 while Rodgers Kwemoi settled third in 29:59.3.

“It was a tough race but I managed to overcome the challenge and I was not expecting to win but i thank God for what he has done, I look forward to the world cross-country championship and I am optimistic Team Kenya will bag all medals,” he told People Sports.