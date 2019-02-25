Why many Kenyans flock to Malaysian colleges

George Kebaso @Morarak

Every year, about 500 Kenyan students head to Malaysia seeking affordable colleges and universities. By the end of 2018, close to 3,500 Kenyans had completed their PhD, Masters, Diplomas and education foundation programmes or are still pursuing their studies in Malaysia in different fields.

We recently met Brian, who attained C+ in the 2018 KCSE and prefers to study in Malaysia yet the same course is available in many Kenyan colleges. “From friends studying in Malaysia, I have learnt that higher education there is affordable and cost effective.

The curriculum is often upgraded to meet international standards, uni labs and workshop facilities are world class and courses take a shorter duration than in Kenya. There are no disruptions to studies due to strikes, missing lecturers or power blackouts,” he says.

But perhaps what may make more sense to a foreign student intending to pursue ICT is that through the Malaysia Multimedia Development Corporation (MDeC), the Malasian government has endorsed ICT events and IT-related competitions. These projects help learners challenge themselves; enhance their creativity and nurture them to be skilled IT professionals.

Education Malaysia founder, Vincent Naidu, a Malaysian who has resided in Kenya for 25 years now, says this is in line with the Asian government’s vision of transforming Malaysia into a knowledge-based economy. Since 1999, his firm has been placing East African students in institutions of higher education in Malaysia.

“Firstly, the student visa is more or else guaranteed as long as the student meets the minimum required grades set by the government of Malaysia. Secondly, no bank statements, land title deeds or personal guarantees are required for student visa application,” he said in an interview.

Another aspect is that at about Sh40,000 (US$400) a month, upkeep is affordable while visiting parents are given a free, 30-day visa on entry into Malaysia. “The medium of instruction is in English and students graduate with a UK or Australian degree at only Sh1.2 million a year inclusive of tuition fees, hostel, meals and pocket money. There are no language or religious barriers,” he added.

Above all, Kenyans can access bursaries and scholarships of up to 75 per cent of fees. “Perhaps you should note that Malaysia is one of the most racially and culturally diverse places, which quickly becomes evident to any visitor to the country,” says Rachel Muthoni, an alumna of one of the universities in Malaysia.

Naidu says the rich diversity in the huge variety of food, mix of places of worship, way of dressing, the languages, among others, must have persuaded various groups of people who make Malaysia their home.

A Kenyan who studied in Asian Pacific University (APU) in Kuala Lampur —Malaysia’s top ICT university told Scholar he liked to study in the city.

“From the moment I arrived, I felt comfortable and safe right through registration and hostel facilities. But the real surprise came in the first evening I went out for something to eat. There was food all over the place and it’s cheaper than having a chips and a samosa in Nairobi,” he said.

“Malaysians love their food and it’s available 24hrs a day at affordable prices. Maybe someone should open a Kenyan restaurant in Kuala Lumpur,” John, who had accompanied a younger sibling to an interview at Education Malaysia offices, said.

Naidu said many of Malaysian universities collaborate with world famous universities such as Oxford, Cambridge and Harvard and are ranked in QS World University Ranking 2018. “Many Kenyan parents I speak to are increasingly concerned with the discipline and quality of university education in Kenya,” Naidu said.