Cane farmers throw weight behind mills privatisation

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The parallel task force team that was investigating the sugar crisis in the country is now calling for privatisation of sugar mills.

Consequently, the Kenya National Alliance of Sugar Cane Farmers also wants the industry to be completely deregulated by deletion of sugarcane from the First Schedule of the Crops Act 2013.

According to the alliance, farmers are opposed to zoning as it will tie them to non-performing millers. They also want the long delayed draft Crops General Regulations discarded.

In a raft of recommendations, the farmers, led by the alliance chair Saulo Busolo, said that privatisation of sugar mills will ensure there is active support for private investors.

Competition

Busolo argues that farmers want more factories opened to create competition for cane. “Having met more than 500 sugarcane farmers in all 16 sugar factory zones, we would like to initiate an ongoing dialogue with, the government task force. Some assistance may be required in this regard,” he said.

Busolo regretted that farmers have suffered for too long from inefficiencies of government-owned mills and prefer dealing with the private sector.

Although he said that those dealing with private millers had issues, they did not face significant payment delays like the government ones.

He, however, said that support is needed to clear legal issues around Miwani, Busia and Ramisi, and to have government organisations such as the Kenya Revenue Authority and Kenya Bureau of Standards take into consideration the plight of farmers before closing down factories.