Contractors paid Sh10b for stalled public works.

In this third instalment of a seven-part series on abandoned government projects, Business Writer MARTIN MWITA turns focus on the Public Works department

As fresh details on stalled government projects emerge, the State Department for Public Works has stood out among those with a high number of unfinished projects with some remaining on hold for a decade.

A number of the works are reported to be 100 per cent complete but have been listed among those still in need of funds, raising transparency issues.

It is emerging that budget constraints have hit the department which is under the Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development ministry, leading to 44 key projects stalling across the country.

The revelation comes as the State moves to address the high number of white elephant projects amid contractors and corrupt government officials pocketing of billions, as embezzlement of public funds through project tendering remains a concern.

District headquarters

An audit conducted by the National Treasury reveals that projects worth Sh14.9 billion under the Public Works department are yet to be complete, despite contractors cashing in on Sh10.1 billion.

Construction works at 30 former district headquarters, now occupied by county commissioners and government officials, form the bulk of the stalled projects under the department. According to the Stalled Capital Projects report tabled in Parliament, 31 of the 44 projects were initiated in 2010 while six started in 2012. The years 2009, 2016 and 2017 had two projects each.

Treasury, through Principal secretary Kamau Thugge, has mainly attributed the delays to “budget constraints and low-budget ceiling”.

National Treasury issued a circular on August 31, 2018 requiring all ministries, departments and agencies to provide details of stalled capital projects for submission to the National Assembly.

This came after President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a directive in July last year freezing new mega projects until ongoing ones are up and operational.

“There will be no new projects embarked on until you complete those that are ongoing,” the President told State officers who had convened at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

Treasury has disclosed a total 545 projects valued at Sh365.9 billion have stalled despite contractors pocketing more than Sh72.5 billion of taxpayers’ money.

Construction of Kibish Police Station and General Service Unit base camp in Turkana County accounts for the largest amount of funds budgeted for development works under the Public Works department. The two projects, which were initiated in January 2010, had an allocation of Sh2.1 billion.

The second big project by allocation is Mitihani House Phase 5 with a budget of Sh1.6 billion. Initiated in May 2012, the project which is said to be 100 per cent complete but still requires Sh334.5 million, leaving many questions unanswered. The project has already consumed Sh1.3 billion.

Development of the Migori District Headquarters Phase 2 is the third top project that is stuck. The development was launched in August 2017 with a Sh1.3 billion budget. As of June last year, Sh550 million had already gone into the project despite development being at five per cent complete.

According to Treasury documents, the project requires Sh700 million to complete, raising questions over its viability as 95 per cent of the work remains undone. It was scheduled for completion in January next year.

Housing project

Development of the Mathare Nyayo Hospital at Sh1.2 billion has also been listed among stalled projects. Initiated in August 2012, the development is 47 per cent complete having consumed Sh519.1 million. The contractor still requires Sh693.3 million with completion set for July 2020.

The Westpark Police Housing Project (Nairobi) is also stalled with a budget of Sh1.1 billion. Launched in September 2009, it which was meant to be complete by September last year but requires Sh40.7 million despite Treasury indicating it is 100 per cent complete.

Other notable high-value projects include construction of the Nyamira Divisional Police Phase II at Sh812.7 million, Kenya Institute of Business Training (Sh767.6 million); Voi Pool Housing(Sh747.3 million), Makueni District Headquarters Phase One (Sh740 million) and Migori District Headquarters Phase One (Sh719.7 million).

The five require Sh49.4 million, Sh113.7 million, Sh597.5 million, Sh490 million and Sh243.9 million respectively to complete construction works.

Also on the list is Kericho Ardhi House Phase Two with a budget of Sh699.6 million. The project which commenced in April 2012 is 92 per cent complete and requires Sh72.5 million to finalise even as Sh627.1 million has already been spent despite completion timeline of July 2018 has lapsed.

Nyanza Provincial Headquarters (under the defunct provincial administration) requires Sh23.1 million to complete works at the facility despite it being listed as 100 per cent complete. With a budget of Sh508.6 million, the development which was initiated in May 2010 has already consumed Sh485.5 million. It was meant to be complete by December last year.