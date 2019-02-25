Support children’s efforts to protect school land

Morris Maina

From February 17 to 21, the 2nd Children’s Devolution Conference was held at Nairobi Primary School and the M-Pesa Foundation Academy in Thika. It brought together at least 400 children from all the 47 counties, of stages of learning from ECDE to secondary school, including children living with disabilities and those in juvenile and correctional centres.

The aim of the conference was to share children’s experiences and their and perspective on the implementation of the Big Four agenda within devolved functions.

Among the key issues that children raised was the issue of safety and protection from abuse. In a debate on the motion “The Society and Media has failed to Protect Children from Violence and Abuse” the children articulated clear examples of how the community had failed to ensure their safety at home and at school.

Children are among the strongest protectors of public-school land. It is because of the brave actions of the children of Lang’ata Road Primary School in January 2015 that the issue of grabbing of public school land became known as a national issue affecting 70 per cent of the 32,000 public schools in Kenya.

Their actions bore fruit when President Kenyatta issued a directive that all public school land be titled. Today, at least 9,000 public primary and secondary schools have title deeds.

We have also witnessed cases of children acting to protect school land in Naka Primary School in Nakuru, Mwamdudu Primary in Kwale, Victoria Primary in Kisumu and Garissa High School in Garissa.

These protests by children provide a countrywide snapshot of how dire the situation is and show children’s commitment to protect their learning spaces at all costs. It also shows the extent to which duty bearers have failed to act to protect public schools from land grabbing.

Research by the Shule Yangu Alliance Campaign in 2016 showed that 65 per cent of those culpable of grabbing school land are local communities, 18 per cent public institutions, 10 per cent religious institutions, 5 per cent politicians and 1 per cent Parent-Teachers Associations and NGOs.

These statistics confirms the criticism that society is not only not doing enough to ensure children’s learning spaces are secure but are actively engaged in stripping public land meant for schools.

The ministries of education and lands initiative in November 2018 to gazette a taskforce of 15 members to accelerate titling of public schools land could not have come at a better time.

Shule Yangu Alliance with its partners is organising alumni, corporates and citizens in a fencing campaign for public schools. The Inter-Ministerial Legal Working Group convened by the National Lands Commission was also set up in 2018 to deal with legal issues and disputes that keep public schools from being titled and fenced.

We should all support these efforts to ensure success. At the 2019 Children’s Devolution Conference, children passed a verdict on government and society. Although they are appreciative of the efforts in ensuring their future is bright, there is also a lot of room for improvement. —The writer is the programme officer, Shule Yangu Alliance Campaign —[email protected]