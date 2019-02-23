I’ve no time for empty rhetoric, says Waiguru

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has told of detractors undermining her leadership saying the seat was not given to her on a silver platter.

Waiguru said she was subjected to a rigorous test by Kirinyaga residents who evaluated her alongside other competitors during a gruelling contest for the governor seat on the August 8, 2017.

Speaking at Kagio town moments after commissioning a Sh170 million street lighting project on Thursday evening, Waiguru told her critics that her in-tray is overflowing and that she had no time to waste engaging in empty rhetoric.

“It is unfortunate now that some people who have different constitutional mandates have started undermining my leadership instead of sticking to their roles,” she said.

Without making any direct reference to her rivals, Waiguru wondered why a certain leader was moving around dishing out money to the youth instead of putting up an industry with such huge sums of cash for the benefit of the county.