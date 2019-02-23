Dry spell increases risk of human-wildlife conflict

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has said the ongoing dry spell in most parts of the country is displacing wildlife from their traditional habitats as they search for pasture and water. KWS in a statement on Friday said this has caused increased human-wildlife conflict.

“KWS wishes to inform the public that as the dry spell progresses, the risk of human-wildlife conflict is expected to increase until the country receives the long rains,” said Paul Udoto, KWS spokesperson.

The wildlife agency said Narok, Taita Taveta, Laikipia, Kajiado, Meru, Mau, Marsabit, Lamu and Mt Kenya region, among others, have experienced increased cases of human-wildlife conflict in recent weeks.

The public has been urged to contact KWS offices and wardens whenever such incidents occur or if stray wildlife is sighted.

“In the meantime, KWS has enhanced surveillance to ensure that the public is protected from wildlife. Foot, vehicle and aerial patrols have been intensified to manage the situation,” read the statement.

KWS advised the public not to start fires close to protected areas to prevent spreading to the wildlife areas, which would further worsen conflict cases.