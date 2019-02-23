Hospitality, tourism players in Western receive terror alert

Hospitality and tourism stakeholders in Western Kenya have been advised to tighten security in their premises in a warning that terrorists could be targeting the region.

Kisumu county commissioner Pauline Dola said intelligence reports indicate that terrorists could be avoiding places where police are on high alert for “soft” target towns such as Kakamega and Kisumu.

Dola stressed the need for hoteliers to invest in qualified security personnel, who will discharge their duties professionally and help create the critical initial buffer to counter terrorists’ activities.

“When you employ people who have no idea about their roles and only sit around counting hours, that’s when things start to go wrong,” she said.

The commissioner wants guards manning premises to be empowered and supported in their work and also be protected from harassment by overbearing clients, who protest security checks.

Dola made the remarks on Wednesday during an anti-terrorism sensitisation workshop that brought together top security officers and key players in the hotel industry in Nyanza at a Kisumu hotel.

Anti-Terrorist Police Unit officers educated the participants on the preventive, protective and mitigative measures in countering terrorism during the event.

Police urged the public to embrace the “I watch Programme” that is modeled along the Nyumba Kumi Initiative principles and based on individual vigilance of “See Something, Say Something” that encourages people to report any suspicious persons or activities for safer neighbourhoods.

Kisumu County police commandant Benson Musembi, Assistant Director of Immigration (Nyanza) Maurice Anyanda, Tourism Regulatory Authority manager (Nyanza) Lilian Aimba and Western Hoteliers Association chairman Robinson Anyal, among others, attended the event.

“Security standards within your premises must not be compromised at any cost and efforts must be made to verify and check details of all visitors to your premises,” said Musembi.

“Kisumu is fast emerging as a favourite tourist destination, and this comes with the associated security implications that must be continually addressed for progress,” said Aimba. -KNA