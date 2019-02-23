Rangers in race against time in handball league with four matches this weekend

Rangers play four of their last five league matches this weekend and coach Gerald Juma believes that a top three spot is still achievable if they could squeeze wins from all four fixtures.

Currently in sixth place at 27 points from 13 wins, one draw and two loses, the Bungoma-based club could go to 35 points and place fourth at the end of the weekend.

However, they have the herculean task of going past league leaders and former champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) who are still unbeaten after 19 league matches. Additionally they have fourth-placed Ulinzi on their list of weekend opponents too.

“I know it is a tall order but a top three is still achievable. However, we are still well within our target of featuring in the Super Cup and nothing can take that away from us. The first match of Saturday will be to seal our place in the playoffs,” said Juma.

Facing Generation as their first opponent of the day, Juma says they are going for nothing short of a win in that match as it is their seal for a playoff spot.

The closest competitor for sixth place is Kenyatta University who are seventh at 26 points, a point behind Rangers. However, the scholars have already played 20 matches in the 22-team league.

“We face NCPB barely an hour after playing against Generation and that will be a tough fixture for us. We wished to meet the millers while still fresh but the fixtures couldn’t change so we will do our best,” said Juma.

The millers have an upper hand if previous meetings are anything to go by. Rangers have lost the last two by seven and five goals respectively. “We will strive to reduce the goal difference if not winning the match,” said the tactician.