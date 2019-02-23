KCB, Kabras in season’s biggest rugby battle yet

All roads lead to Impala Club for a long-awaited titanic battle pitting last season’s finalist KCB and Kabras Sugar in their first Kenya Cup encounter this year.

Round Eleven of Kenya Cup highlight clash to be curtain-raised by another thriller featuring hosts Impala Saracens and Homeboyz.

Defending champions head coach Curtis Olago had a week of fine tuning all departments resulting into five changes ahead of the tie as visitors and unbeaten Kabras head coach Henly Du Plessis made only two changes to the side that downed Harlequins 21-3 last weekend in their first clash to win without a bonus.

“The changes are necessary. Only Jacob Ojee is out with Kenya sevens duty but has been replaced by Stafford Abeka. Against Impala last weekend we took long to score but we have worked on all departments accordingly and we look forward to a win,” said Olago.

Kabras tactician Henley Du Plessis on the other hand will be looking forward to an away win having polished on their execution.

“We have had a good training week as a team, worked on our finishing and now we look forward to another away win which we play as a final,” said Du Plessis.

The two sides lastly met during last Kenya Cup finals on March 24 where KCB at their own den defended the title unbeaten with a 29-24 score. KCB led the match from onset to win it by four tries.

Two scorers from the previous clash are absent; Kenya sevens skipper Jacob Ojee and Martin Owila but Brian Nyikuli and Peter Waitere will play in shifts, Waitere starting at eight this weekend.

Kabras line up will see forwards Ephraim Oduor and Brian Juma start in place of loose-head Hosea Ngesa and lock Charlton Mokua who will come in from the bench as their round 11 positional changes.

For extras off individual brilliance, the defending champions will rely on their experience featuring nine starting Kenyan internationals while Kabras will hope their new-look side led by former banker Max Adaka and Ugandan international and current season top try scorer Philip Wokorach will maintain their unbeaten run on neutral grounds.

Meanwhile Menengai Cream Homeboyz will battle Impala the day’s first fixture at 2pm in the double header at Impala Grounds.

Both sides come off away losses, Deejays letting go of a half time 24-24 tie to lose 39-24 to Kabras as Impala lost a 0-0 half time control to lose 25-3 to the defending champions KCB.

Mean Machine will stare at a chance to come off the bottom seat when they host Menengai Oilers at the UoN grounds as Nakuru and Nondescripts host Mwamba and Blak Blad respectively in the last fixture of the day.

Kenya Harlequins match against Strathmore Leos will be played on Sunday at the RFUEA Grounds at 4pm to wrap up the weekend, which will see the league left with five fixtures to the playoffs.