Ladies; What your drink says about you.

Angeline Wanjeri

Not to get too technical, but according to chemistry, alcohol is a solution..ha! Let’s blame that on the alcohol, shall we? After endlessly procrastinating, I am finally set up on my favourite couch, drink in hand, ready to fill you in on what your favourite drink says about you.

We begin with my best friend, my one true love, my ride or die….WINE! What can I say? The bond between women and wine is unbreakable, indestructible and one of the most solid relationships known to mankind. Who needs men right? There are two types of women. Those that love theirs red and those that prefer white wine.

Red Wine

I fall under the red category so forgive me in advance for pulling the ‘my boyfriend is better than yours card’. red is love, red is strength, red is power. A woman who drinks red wine tends to have a strong personality, is focused and confident. Don’t believe me? Ask Olivia Pope!

There’s a softer side to her too. She’s a sucker for romance; relishing getting her nose stuck in her favourite book or curled up on the sofa watching ‘The Notebook’ with bae. Let’s not forget her favourite drink, a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon.

White Wine

While red is strength and power, white is cool and calm, free-spirited and fun. A woman who drinks white wine loves to have a good laugh, flirt and hang out with her girls. Rumor has it that she’s more open to one night stands too. Shhhh, don’t tell anyone!

Cocktails

I have rarely met a cocktail I didn’t like. Wish I could say the same about people. When it comes to cocktails, I have seen it all and drank it all. There are so many delightful options to choose from but I’ll boil it down to the top 5; – Mojito, Cosmpolitan, Manhattan and the deadliest of them all, the Long Island.

Lots of rum, mint, soda water, lime juice and crushed ice is how I love to take my mojito. So what does this say about me and the millions of women out there that love this drink? Simple. We are fun, full of adventure and very talkative. Not afraid to yell at the bartender if the mojito makes its way to our table watered down!

This next cocktail was synonymous with the popular show Sex and the City. Carrie Bradshaw and her girlfriends definitely made the ß famous in the ‘90s and is still the go-to drink for cool and classy ladies. The Manhattan is no different. This is a drink for the mature woman who enjoys the finer things in life.

Finally, we make our way through the storm in a glass. The Long Island Ice Tea or LIIT as the bartenders like to call it! This is a drink for the bold and the beautiful. Let’s not forget the crazy. Best believe your night is bound to get LIIT from the first sip. Word of advice? Eat in between sips. Feel free to thank me later!

Beer

I once read an article that said women who drink beer are laden with problems. Such sexist bollocks. I was had the same conversation with my friend, Njoga, and he said women who drink beer are ratchet and manly. He went on to say that he is attracted to the softness of a woman, and that a woman drinking beer takes all of that away from him.

This truly is a man’s world! Well, I say women who drink beer are brave, sexy, independent and fun. They are leaders and not followers. So, on the next National Drink a Beer day (September 28th), hold your brown/ green bottle with pride. If you come across any haters, just flip them the bird and remind them that real women drink beer!

Strong stuff

Are you team vodka or team whiskey? Do you like the clear stuff or the dark stuff? Women who drink Vodka are wild, complex and just don’t care what people think about them. If you find a woman crying in the club, dancing on tables or getting into a fight, best believe she has clear liquid coursing through her veins.

Women who drink whiskey, on the other hand, prefer the comfort of their own homes. While one on vodka is busy starting fights, one on whiskey is saying NO to drama. They are bold, cool and mysterious. Talk about polar opposites.

Remember, your drink of choice can introduce you before you open your mouth so choose carefully!