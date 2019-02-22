Snow gets boost prior to Kenya Open with StarTimes award

With less than a month left to the Magical Kenya Open that will run from March 14-17 at Karen Country Club, Safiri Tour star Greg Snow is hoping to reciprocate the good form displayed during the six of the seven-legged Tour.

Snow accrued a total of 113.5 points across the six Safari Tour golf series. He bagged maximum points in four of the six events to take top spot on the Road to Kenya Open ranking.

“It has been a good six months since the tour was launched and I have had good preparations for the European Tour event. I will be looking to have fun on the course and hope to post good results,” said Snow.

He was speaking at Muthaiga Golf Club when he was named the StarTimes SJAK Sports Personality of the Month of January. The award followed a remarkable performance on the Muthaiga leg of the Safari Tour golf series where he swept the course with all his opponents.

His win at his home club, Muthaiga, was his third title and his fourth top prize money win of the 2018/19 Safari Tour golf series. He had played an impressive round of 7-under par in round 3, started the final round in decent form hitting par in the opening two holes before dropping shots at the Par-4 3rd and par-4 9th. He however managed a lone birdie on the first nine at the Par-5 7th for a total of 36.

He then followed it up with an impressive back nine score of 34, with birdies at the Par-4 14th and Par-5 18th, to return a score of one under par 70 for the round, taking his total to an impressive 13-under par 271, 15 strokes ahead of the duo of Dismas Indiza and Riz Charania who were tied for second place.