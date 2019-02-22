Confusion threatens school games as AK and KSSSA dig in

Trouble looms between Athletics Kenya (AK) and the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) ahead of the national Under-18 and U-20 trials next month

KSSSA regions will do their Term One games, including athletics from March 18 to 23 while the national trials will run between March 20 and 22. This means secondary school students will have to make a choice to either attend the national trials or the regional championships.

The national trials will be used to select athletes to represent the country during the third edition of the Confederation of Africa Athletics Under -18 and the 14th U-20 championships to be held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast between April 13 and 20.

AK and some schools have suggested that the regional games be pushed back by a week to allow the students to participate in both events.

“We have written to the ministry and we are working on a formula to allow primary and secondary school students to take part in both events.

Communication will be made to schools by Wednesday (today),” said AK’s youth committee chairman Barnabas Korir. “We want to have a programme that will suit both parties and there is no cause for alarm because we have a good working relationship with KSSSA.”

However, yesterday, Nyanza Secondary Schools Sports Association secretary Tom Odhiambo maintained that the schools championships will be held between March 18 and 23 at Homa Bay School as earlier scheduled. “All regions including Nyanza will hold their championships as earlier scheduled,” said Odhiambo.