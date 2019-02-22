Do not politicise nurses strike, Cotu tells county bosses

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) has warned governors not to politicise the ongoing nurses strike. The union accused governors of seeking refuge in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s name yet the issue at hand involved millions of Kenyans across the country who have been left out suffering.

Cotu board member Wafula Wamusalia said governors have no choice but to pay nurses as they agreed on their 2017 CBA.

“They have misused money and are now seeking refuge from the President. We will not allow that to happen. Nurses must be paid,” said Wamusalia.

This came as Uhuru on Wednesday dismissed nurses’ demands maintaining that the government has no money to pay them.

The union has also faulted Labour Cabinet secretary Ukur Yattani for misleading the National government by calling for conciliatory talks which have so far not borne any meaningful progress.

Meanwhile, Murang’a governor Mwangi Wa Iria is proposing that nurses in the country be employed on contract basis saying this will enhance service delivery.

Speaking at Ihura Stadium during the launch of Tiba Mashinani on Tuesday, Wa Iria said blackmail on the basis salary must stop.

In Mombasa, the nurses have been dealt a blow after the county government hinted at acceding to Controller of Budget’s directive, requiring the county to revoke all the enhanced allowances that reflected in the nurses’ January payslips.

The County director of Communications Richard Chacha, said the county has begun consultations with Knun Mombasa chapter official to work on the modalities of recovering the paid allowances.

In Kakamega, nurses called off the strike three days after they downed tools and joined their colleagues in other counties to press for implementation of enhanced uniform and other allowances.

Knun secretary Renson Bulunya flanked by his chairman Eliud Molenje and other officials announced the decision to end the strike yesterday and asked all nurses to report back to their duty stations latest Monday next week.

In Siaya, the nurses on Wednesday evening signed a return-to-work formula to safeguard their jobs. This is after union officials inked a deal with the County government.