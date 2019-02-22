CMA allows Cytonn to operate Reits

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has licensed Cytonn Asset Managers Limited to operate as a Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) manager as well as a Unit Trust Funds.

The move comes barely a month after the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) also granted Cytonn Asset Managers a licence to manage retirement benefit schemes funds in December 2018.

The licence to operate Reit makes it the ninth Kenyan fund manager to be granted a Reit Manager Licence by CMA. The development will allow Cytonn to register its own Reit products, which include development Reit’s and income Reit’s, which allow them to access a pool of investor capital that wishes to take specific real estate exposure.

A Reit is a firm that owns, and in most cases operates, income-producing real estate—ranging from office and apartment buildings to warehouses, hospitals, shopping centre and hotels.

Reit’s source funds to build or acquire real estate assets, which they sell to generate development returns, or rent to generate income.

The income generated is then distributed to the shareholders at the end of the financial year. The licence is critical for the firm since it marks the beginning of transitioning the Sh11 billion Cytonn High Yield Solutions (CHYS) portfolio, from a private product to a regulated product managed by Cyntonn.

According to Cytonn Asset Managers Principal Officer, Maurice Oduor, Kenya’s real estate market has seen exponential growth over the years, and consistently delivered attractive returns to investors. He says despite the growth, the real estate sector is facing challenges of access to financing away from the traditional sources of funding, which include bank loans.

“Financing structures such as Reits’s and real estate-backed funds such as high yield fund, offer a capital markets-based solution to raising funds towards real estate development, and also a chance for eligible investors to invest and gain attractive yields, capital appreciation and above-average returns,” Oduor said.

Edwin Dande, Chief Executive Officer, Cytonn Investments, said deepening of the capital markets remains a key priority for Cytonn Asset Managers and the Reit Managers licence is another positive step forward towards regulated product development.

“This will be the first real estate-backed high yield fund in the market and it demonstrates that our capital markets are open to innovation,” says Dande.