Akothee's daughter celebrates birthday

February 22, 2019
Akothee’s second born daughter Agrrey Dion Okello popularly known as Rue Baby turned a year older this week. Thrilled, Rue posted a photo of her seated on a grand chair on her Instagram, which she captioned, “Like the queen she is, she sits on her throne. Happy birthday to me…”

Rue who’s walking in the shadows of her mother has managed to make a name for herself as a model— she was the winner of Face of Nivea 2017/2018 and voted as the best model at the Diaspora Entertainment Awards and Recognition (DEAR) 2018 edition.

Akothee chose to lecture her daughter on life matters on this special day. “… Never change for the world because it will never even sacrifice a bed for you … be careful with female friends around you.

…The worst a manfriend can do is to ask you to go to bed with them, but just know that the moment you give in, the friendship is gone and enmity begins. Let me be the first person you confide in…been there and seen it all.”

