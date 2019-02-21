Ibuild targets State-backed Ajira program to draw users on its platform

By Steve Umidha

Recently launched, tech firm, Ibuild is mulling crucial strategic partnerships that it hopes will help increase the platform’s usage beyond Nairobi, where it first pioneered.

Key among those strategies include partnering with public institutions to bring on board workers across the country, with State-backed, Ajira program being spearheaded by the ministry of ICT as one of areas the company is targeting to boost its revenues.

Speaking exclusively to People Daily, Kenya market director Aggrey Wangwe said since its launch the application has already seen over 5000 new users join the platform with the growth expected to surpass the initial short-term target barely a month since its launch in last month.

“Within the first two weeks of launching, we have already seen over 5000 new users join the platform and the number continues to grow each day. We are working with relevant public institutions to on board workers throughout the country. For example, we are tapping into the Ajira program that is spearheaded with the ministry of ICT,” he said, adding that iBUILD will aim to offer a potential homeowners the tools to manage their home construction project.

“From finding a genuine contractor, receiving different quotes for comparison, accepting milestones based on budget and securely paying for completed phases, a homeowner is empowered to build with minimal headaches.”

The company marked its maiden entry into Kenya with a keen eye on East African market as it seeks to address the severe housing shortage in the country.

Each user on iBUILD is assigned an encrypted wallet that is accessible only through the users phone number and personal PIN. Currently users can top up their wallets via Mpesa. All the funds in users Wallets sit with Mpesa deposits at the repective holding banks. iBUILD does not hold any funds in its accounts.

“As a new home owner and a happy one .am excited and so humbled to be a part and parcel to this iBUILD global which empowers the world to build. As a woman user of the app am amazed at the many things that this mobile application has for its users finding solution and transparency in construction in one platform,” said Sheila, Ibuild platform user.

The company, further says it is positioned as a global platform that has had its first official launch in Kenya. Anyone across the country can download and experience the platform, with immediate plans to deploy agents across the counties to provide more support to our users both in rural and urban areas.