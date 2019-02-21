Uhuru backs referendum, says will ensure inclusivity

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday supported the ongoing debate on constitutional reforms and proposed the formation of an all inclusive government in future to avert possible bloodshed.

Stating that a national referendum is inevitable because it is what will guarantee inclusivity in government, Uhuru urged Kenyans to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that is apparently collecting views from Kenyans.

“We have to look into the structure of our government so that we can ensure no Kenyan feels left out. We all have good plans for our country, but we must have inclusivity because that is what will take us to the next level of development,” he said.

It was because of the need for inclusivity, the President said , that he teamed up with his former political arch-rival Raila Odinga, after a prolonged electioneering period that threatened to tear the country apart. “Through BBI we want to talk to all Kenyans on the issues they would like addressed,” the President asserted.

The President said never again should Kenyans fight and shed blood due to politics, stressing that the building Bridges initiative will end politics of hatred, tribalism and unite Kenyans. The Building Bridges Initiative Taskforce which was gazetted in May 018 was given a year to file proposals on tackling national challenges to build lasting unity.

Uhuru and Raila formed the 14-member team after they agreed to work on uniting the nation after a divisive election in 2017 that saw the opposition leader inaugurate himself as the People’s President.

The taskforce has been traversing the country seeking submissions on how to end perpetual violence and divisions during elections.

War on graft

Addressing Gusii leaders at Kisii Boys High School, the President said his Handshake with Raila is meant to unite Kenyans, adding that he is determined to leave a legacy of a united and peaceful country. “I will work with Raila to ensure that I leave behind a legacy of a peaceful and united country. We must all be inclusive, ” said the President as he lauded him for putting the interests of the country as a priority by embracing the Handshake.

Uhuru, who was accompanied by Deputy, William Ruto, Raila , Cabinet secretaries Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Sicily Kariuki (Health), Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution), Governors James Ongwae (Kisii), Wyclife Oparanya (Kakamega), Wilbur Otiichilo (Vihiga), John Nyagarama (Nyamira), Chief Justice David Maraga and MPs Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache North), Richard Tong’i ( Nyaribari Chache) and Jimmy Angwenyi (Kitutu Chache), Woman Rep Janet Ong’era and Senator Sam Ongeri reiterated his commitment fighting graft and urged Kenyans to support him.

He said he will not relent in the war against graft and lauded the Judiciary for supporting it, adding billions of shillings meant for development has been lost through graft.

The President, who commissioned a 250 male ward bed capacity, CT scan, incinerator, Doctors Plaza and a morgue at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital said a cancer centre worth Sh2.5 billion will be constructed in the county.