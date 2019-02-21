EACC raids governor’s homes over Sh2b scam

Kinyuru Munuhe and Hillary Mageka @PeopleDailyKe

In a chilling pointer to the depth of looting at the devolved units, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives yesterday raided the homes and offices of top Samburu county officials and unraveled leads pointing to embezzlement of Sh2 billion.

Among homes raided was those of Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal in Samburu and Nairobi. Lenolkulal later recorded a statement at the Integrity Centre, EACC’s headquarters.

EACC officials said their investigations have established a web of corruption involving the governor, his friends, relatives and senior officers.

“We are targeting the governor, chief officers, directors and contractors for wanton misappropriation of public funds amounting to Sh2 billion either using fictitious companies or supply of air,” a detective involved in the operation told journalists in Nairobi.

As the raid on Samburu officials was going on, the Senate Health Committee heard that a non-governmental organisation may have colluded with officials of Isiolo county to siphon public funds through a “special purpose account”.

Senators yesterday put an official of Living Goods Limited to task over special joint account with the Isiolo county government contrary to Public Finance Management (PFM) Act.

Appearing before the committee, country director Thomas Onyango and his deputy Ruth Ngechu were at pains to explain why in the health partnership deal, they sought to have an account jointly with the Mohammed Kuti-led government.

According to EACC chief executive officer Twalib Mbarak, investigations indicate that Sh2 billion was withdrawn from the Samburu county accounts in cash and shared among officials.

In a statement, Mbarak said that others affected by the raids included homes and offices of Lenolkulal’s personal assistant Simon Lelesit, County Executive Committee members (CECs), chief officers and contractors.

Phony companies associated with the governor’s confidants were awarded tenders and payments worth Sh700 million made for contracts where no work has been done, according to EACC.

“The commission has evidence of millions of shillings in bribes paid to county employees by companies that were awarded contracts. Investigations further reveal that the officials under investigation invested the embezzled funds in real estate development,” Mbarak said.

Investigations also show that contracts worth Sh1 billion were awarded irregularly for projects where minimal or no work has been done, after kickbacks were paid.

Lenolkulal, his personal assistant Lelesit, Speaker of Samburu County Assembly Solomon Lempere, various county Chief Officers, CECs and contractors awarded various contracts by the county,” Mbarak said.

Mbarak further disclosed that large sums were also transacted over the counter.

“Besides filing criminal charges upon completion of investigations, the commission has commenced a process of freezing and forfeiture of the assets in order to recover public funds lost, ” Mbarak said, adding that the scope of investigations spanned four years.

In the Isiolo case, the Senate Health committee chair Michael Mbito (Trans Nzioa) and Kisumu Senator Fred Outa demanded that Living Goods Limited, Onyango and Ngechu explain the joint account saga.

Onyango defended the partnership, saying the special purpose account was to help the two entities mobilise funds for health services.

Senator Fatuma Dullo presented a petition on behalf of Isiolo residents to oppose the agreement, which would have seen the private firm also take charge of three sub-county hospitals for four years at an estimated cost of Sh433 million.