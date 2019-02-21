NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Sabina calls for medics vetting

George Kebaso February 21, 2019
2,505 Less than a minute
National Assembly Health committee chairperson Sabina Chege.

George Kebaso @Morarak

National Assembly’s Committee on Health chairperson Sabina Chege yesterday called for vetting of people handling pharmaceutical products, especially drugs, to ensure smooth implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) pillar of the Big Four agenda.

She said the cost of drugs in the country is too high compared to other countries in the region because of the unregulated pharmaceutical industry, which paves way for proliferation of middlemen.

Sabina, addressing delegates at the ongoing first Africa Social Behaviour Change Conference (ASBC) in Nairobi, said it has been established that Kenya is a hotspot for pharmaceutical dumping, giving middlemen room to dictate the prices of drugs.

Show More

Related Articles

February 21, 2019
2,518

Bank manager charged with aiding Dusit attack

February 21, 2019
2,539

Uhuru backs referendum, says will ensure inclusivity

February 21, 2019
2,459

Philanthropy noble, but fix health sector

February 21, 2019
2,486

Arsenal handed huge boost ahead of Europa League clash