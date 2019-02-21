Sabina calls for medics vetting

George Kebaso @Morarak

National Assembly’s Committee on Health chairperson Sabina Chege yesterday called for vetting of people handling pharmaceutical products, especially drugs, to ensure smooth implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) pillar of the Big Four agenda.

She said the cost of drugs in the country is too high compared to other countries in the region because of the unregulated pharmaceutical industry, which paves way for proliferation of middlemen.

Sabina, addressing delegates at the ongoing first Africa Social Behaviour Change Conference (ASBC) in Nairobi, said it has been established that Kenya is a hotspot for pharmaceutical dumping, giving middlemen room to dictate the prices of drugs.