Mature, confident.

Almost a year back on these pages, I made the controversial claim that the best car in the world could not be anything but an SUV.

My argument is that however capable a saloon, hatchback or a coupe can be, it will be stumped by something as inconsequential as a curb, severely limiting its driveability to the tarmac. Conversely, every SUV has the wide-open world as its playground.

However, there is another fact to be considered; that 90 per cent of SUVs spend 90 per cent of their time on the smooth tarmac. All their world-dominating 4X4 abilities are rendered redundant.

They’re also heavy, hard to park and as aerodynamic as a wall. No, for practical daily use, there is little reason to get an SUV over an accomplished hatchback. And they don’t come more accomplished than the VW GTI, specifically the MK5.

Design

Mature, yes that’s the word to best describe it. Its predecessors were playful, purposeful and cheery, almost childish, as with the MK1 and 2, or perceptibly portly in the uncertain eras of the MK3 and MK4. The MK5 however, was when the GTI came into its stride. It doesn’t shout about its abilities and its soft wingless curves exude calm confidence.

It looks muscular but not overly aggressive. Refined but doesn’t take itself too seriously. The MK5 is like a pair of really good sneakers, yes, they’re as well made and as expensive as a pair of brogues but they’re half as serious and as a result, twice as fun. The design is versatile too, matching well with the business suit during the workweek and the t-shirt and jeans on the weekend.

Inside you get more of the same refined maturity. The layout is ergonomic and surfaces subdued.The tartan-patterned seats are comfortable and supportive.

The dials glow a cool blue and all the air vents, knobs, and buttons symmetrically placed with a quintessentially German straightforward purposefulness that makes the dash not only intuitive to use but also satisfying to behold. The whole cabin has an upper-class whiff about it.

Driving

This is its party piece and what makes the Golf GTI the benchmark hot hatch. Again, the MK5 conveys settled confidence. The stiffened suspension sits 15mm lower than a normal Golf and when you prod the accelerator the turbocharged 2.0-litre giddies up, after some turbo lag, some 200 ponies to make the 0-100kph dash in 7.2 seconds. The defining characteristic is in how it drives, not the figures.

More than anything, it wants to be driven. Power delivery is smooth and linear, and you feel the chassis move around you like a dance partner at close quarters.

Like a sensual dance; your input should be smooth and measured. And the driving should take place on a suitable dance floor, preferably a smooth winding road, to your favourite driving song. It compliments your input into the accelerator, brakes, and steering, responding almost intuitively and resulting in a satisfied smile.

You don’t really get the feeling that it’s a front wheel drive car as the front diff, typical of German engineering, is effective. It neither under-steers nor over-steers into a corner and there is little in the way of sway. The more you drive it the better you get and the faster you go.

And the thing with the GTI is that it goes fast but in a polite manner. You get none of the overt look-at-me antics of the Subaru STI or Mitsubishi Evo. The exhaust note is bassy and powerful yet restrained, even at full chat, and is a delicious sound.

There is the option of going for one fitted with a DSG gearbox, but that has two disadvantages. One, the phenomenon known as a DSG fart, which does, indeed, sound like a bloated man breaking wind. Two, why would you not get a manual when the whole point of getting as capable a car like the GTI is to drive it?

Verdict

The one major drawback with the GTI is that it rides too low for Nairobi roads and our non-standardised bumps. I know a few owners who have to plan longer routes to avoid scraping the underbelly.

Then there is the little fact that all its abilities and refinement are a result of German over-engineering, as opposed to say, Japanese simplicity. This naturally translates into a significant dent in your bank account when it goes wrong. But, you can rest easy in the knowledge that it rarely ever does.