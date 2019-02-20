CUE shares blame in bogus courses furore

That this country has made huge steps in education at all levels is factual. Indeed, our founding fathers who prioritised investment in education would be amazed by the magical numbers realised since independence.

It makes a glaring statement of keeping faith in tapping into human resource as key pillar of development. They would in particular be astonished that from the Royal Technical College, then a constituent college of Makerere University and its transformation into the University of Nairobi in the early 70s, Kenya today boasts close to 74 universities—public and private, with over 521,000 students.

From purely quantitative and utilitarian perspectives, we could not have done better. Universities are meant to be citadels of high level of learning and advanced skills acquisition. That they have an element of prestige around them is a factor of their very essence hence the inevitability for scrutiny which explains why they are ranked.

Kenya today is steeped in inexplicable debate regarding the value of courses our universities offer. This argument must be seen together with the exponential expansion of higher education, including double intakes and the introduction of Module Two courses.

While this development should have been driven by funding to cater for infrastructure, faculty capacity and facilitation, these attributes have not been in tandem with the rapid expansion.

The expansion is something of dark lining of the silver cloud regarding accessing higher education. So the talk about unapproved courses is essentially a distraction. The questions being skirted around are sustainability and quality of university education as currently structured.

The declaration by the Commission for University Education (CUE) that scores of courses offered and presumably taught are “bogus”is startling. Is CUE not the constitutionally mandated agency to approve every course taught at these institutions? Does its mandate not further stipulate that the agency is supposed to plan, monitor, regulate, provide accreditation and quality assurance?

Where was CUE when universities were offering courses whose graduates are now being condemned? The assurance yesterday that the affected 10,000 students should not panic is hardly reassuring.

It’s true that two years ago, CUE clamped down on a number of “shady” institutions. Then there has been controversial rejection of graduates after professional bodies denied them recognition for academic reasons despite graduating. Someone slept on the job!